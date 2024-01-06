SA20 2024: Durban’s Super Giants complete players list in ft. Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock

Durban’s Super Giants did not have the best of outings last time around in SA20 2024 as they failed to make their way through to the playoffs.

The Super Giants will start their campaign in the upcoming edition against MI Cape Town on Thursday, January 11, at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock are most likely to open the batting. Having also played together for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the two batters will be used to batting with each other.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is a brute force in the middle order and can take apart the best bowling lineups in the world. JJ Smuts, Ben McDermott and Heinrich Klaasen are expected to add more firepower to their batting lineup.

McDermott recently played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24. Klaasen was in excellent form in World Cup 2023 and his role is going to hold a lot of importance.

Keemo Paul, Jason Holder and Dwaine Pretorius are quality all-rounders. Willey recently retired from international cricket after England’s World Cup match against Pakistan. Holder has loads of experience, having played for various teams around the world.

Reece Topley is a genuine wicket-taker and is expected to take the new ball along with either Junior Dala and Hardus Viljoen. Keshav Maharaj, Akila Dananjaya and Simon Harmer are the spin-bowling options for the Super Giants.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s change of pace can also come in handy. Christiaan Jonker, Matthew Breetzke and Wiaan Mulder also add a lot of value to the Super Giants.

Durban’s Super Giants squad for SA20 2024

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Christiaan Jonker, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, JJ Smuts, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Ben McDermott, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Akila Dananjaya, David Willey, Hardus Viljoen, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj, Naveen-ul-Haq, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer.

