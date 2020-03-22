×
Sachin Tendulkar expresses support for Janta curfew amid COVID-19 outbreak (Watch)

  • Tendulkar expresses his gratitude to those who stepped up to support the cause.
  • The 46-year-old believes that people need to be thankful to those who have tirelessly worked through such situations.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 22 Mar 2020, 19:13 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to express his support and to congratulate everyone for being able to 'come together even while staying away from each other,' in his words, on the eve of the Janta curfew.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country a couple of days ago and informed them of the curfew set for Sunday, March 22 amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. The 69-year-old even requested every citizen in the country to show their appreciation to the people who have tirelessly worked through these trying times by stepping out to clap and create a roar of noise in unison at 5 pm.

Tendulkar, one of the most decorated cricketers in the history of the game took to Instagram to post a video sharing his thoughts on the situation and his support by clapping and heeding the Prime Minister's rallying words.

The 46-year-old former cricketer believes that the entire community must be thankful to people who selflessly perform their duties and thanked everyone who did participate in their show of support.

His video was accompanied by the caption,

"India has shown it can come together even while staying away from each other. While we are sitting in the comfort of our homes there are many out there selflessly performing their duties. Many thanks to each and every one of you for putting us before yourself. Social distancing is something we need to practice for some time to come. The discipline and commitment we have shown against #covid_19 needs to continue. Jai Hind! #jantacurfew"

Tendulkar went on to deliver his heartwarming message and show his support for the cause by clapping.

Published 22 Mar 2020, 19:13 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar
Featured
IPL
