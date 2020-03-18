Sachin Tendulkar joins WHO's Safe Hands challenge amidst Coronavirus pandemic

The Master Blaster took to Twitter to joins hands with WHO's Safe Hands challenge

Several high-profile sporting personalities have taken part in the challenge, including ace shuttler PV Sindhu

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to spread awareness about the Coronavirus

Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with the World Health Organization (WHO) in their Safe Hands challenge, to spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. At the time of writing, close to 190,000 victims have contacted COVID-19 across the world and 7504 have succumbed to the virus, as it continues to spiral out of control and claim lives.

In an attempt to raise awareness, Tendulkar took to Twitter to announce that he has linked up with the WHO, as he posted a video of him washing his hands as a message to all his followers throughout the world. People have been advised to watch their hands frequently, carry a sanitizer along and wear masks at the time of exiting their homes, to prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

Several sporting personalities, Indian as well as from rest of the world, have joined hands with WHO's Safe Hands challenge, including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, as the Merseyside club shared a graphic on their official Twitter account to promote the same.

Stay safe and keep washing those hands, Reds!



Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.#SafeHands pic.twitter.com/ggAGyoUJYs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2020

While the situation is being handled diligently in India, there are calls for all citizens to tread carefully during times like these, as the landscape of things could change dramatically at any given day. Three people have lost their lives to the Coronavirus in the country and as of today, 126 cases have been confirmed.