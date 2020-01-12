Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup victory lap shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award

Published Jan 12, 2020

The victory Lap

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award. Sachin’s moment has been titled ‘Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation’, a reference to the Indian cricket team carrying Sachin on their shoulders for a victory lap after the 2011 World Cup triumph.

The 2011 World Cup was Sachin’s sixth attempt at being a part of the winning team, and also the last of his glorious career.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is a member of the Laureus Academy, said Tendulkar's nomination is a great moment for cricket.

"It is fantastic for our sport. It is very hard to get nominated for Laureus. It was a remarkable achievement (2011) and Indian cricket is doing fantastic," Waugh told PTI.

"I remember when we won the Laureus Sports Team of the Year (2002). It was a great moment for Australian cricket."

A Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 public vote will give fans the chance to choose one of the winners of the prestigious title, for which 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years have been shortlisted.

There will be three knockout rounds. The top 20 will be trimmed to top 10, then five, and then the numero uno.

The voting will place between January 10 and February 16, while the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on February 17 in Berlin will announce the winner.