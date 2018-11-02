The past generation should be kept in the past generation, says Sachin on the comparisons with Virat Kohli

Popularly recognized as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar established cricket as a religion in India. The legacy of Tendulkar has obliged the ardent cricket fans to acknowledge him as one of the greatest, if not the greatest cricketers of all times.

However, Virat Kohli, the cricketing sensation at the present, has been super-consistent and highly consistent in the major formats of the game, Test and ODI. In ODI cricket, Kohli has been unparalleled by any player at present. Due to his insane performances and consistency, fans have started comparing him with Sachin Tendulkar,in the ODI format of the game. Many have already considered him as a demigod of cricket.

Recently, the iconic cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar has rubbished all the comparisons including him and Kohli, saying that he never believed in comparing cricketers, during his cricketing career and even now.

"Even when I was playing cricket during my time, I never believed in comparisons because different cricketers should be judged in a different way. I don't think I believe in comparison," Sachin said.

Moreover, Sachin also pointed out the fact that cricket has evolved with their passage of time which makes comparing players across the generations unfair.

"The game has always been changing. If we look at the games the 60s and 70s, it was different than the game in the 80s; the game in the 90s was different, it's different after that as well. The game is going to continue to change and the figures will also continue to change.

It's a normal thing that the numbers will go on changing. In the previous generation, 220 was a good total; today, even 320 is a not safe total. The conditions can change, the pitches can change, the rules can change, the quality of play can change; a lot of factors are there. So I feel, the past generation should be kept in the past generation. I don't believe in comparisons," Sachin further added.

Speaking on the form of Virat Kohli, Sachin said, "It's a very good thing (Virat's hunger for runs) and I hope it continues. The way he (Kohli) is making runs and the way I've seen his evolution as a cricket, it is a joy to watch him."