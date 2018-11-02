×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The past generation should be kept in the past generation, says Sachin on the comparisons with Virat Kohli

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
223   //    02 Nov 2018, 12:00 IST

Enter caption

Popularly recognized as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar established cricket as a religion in India. The legacy of Tendulkar has obliged the ardent cricket fans to acknowledge him as one of the greatest, if not the greatest cricketers of all times.

However, Virat Kohli, the cricketing sensation at the present, has been super-consistent and highly consistent in the major formats of the game, Test and ODI. In ODI cricket, Kohli has been unparalleled by any player at present. Due to his insane performances and consistency, fans have started comparing him with Sachin Tendulkar,in the ODI format of the game. Many have already considered him as a demigod of cricket.

Recently, the iconic cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar has rubbished all the comparisons including him and Kohli, saying that he never believed in comparing cricketers, during his cricketing career and even now.

"Even when I was playing cricket during my time, I never believed in comparisons because different cricketers should be judged in a different way. I don't think I believe in comparison," Sachin said.

Moreover, Sachin also pointed out the fact that cricket has evolved with their passage of time which makes comparing players across the generations unfair.

"The game has always been changing. If we look at the games the 60s and 70s, it was different than the game in the 80s; the game in the 90s was different, it's different after that as well. The game is going to continue to change and the figures will also continue to change.

It's a normal thing that the numbers will go on changing. In the previous generation, 220 was a good total; today, even 320 is a not safe total. The conditions can change, the pitches can change, the rules can change, the quality of play can change; a lot of factors are there. So I feel, the past generation should be kept in the past generation. I don't believe in comparisons," Sachin further added.

Speaking on the form of Virat Kohli, Sachin said, "It's a very good thing (Virat's hunger for runs) and I hope it continues. The way he (Kohli) is making runs and the way I've seen his evolution as a cricket, it is a joy to watch him."

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
3 unbreakable records of Sachin Tendulkar that Virat...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why it is unfair to compare Sachin Tendulkar...
RELATED STORY
Let's leave Tendulkar and Virat alone, and enjoy the game
RELATED STORY
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli at 10,000 vs Top 5 ODI run-getters of...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: Within striking distance of an elite club
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can become the next Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Can Virat Kohli be compared with Sachin Tendulkar? 
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and the attainment of batting nirvana
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us