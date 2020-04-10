Sachin Tendulkar to provide ration for 5000 people in Mumbai amidst coronavirus crisis

Tendulkar also donated ₹25 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Fund and PM CARES Fund last month.

The legendary cricketer has tied up with NGO Apnalaya for the noble cause.

Sachin Tendulkar [PC: ET]

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has come forward to provide ration for 5000 people in the Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai, according to a tweet from NGO Apnalaya.

This gesture from Tendulkar comes a few weeks after he donated ₹25 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the PM CARES Fund to pledge his support for the government's relief efforts.

Tendulkar will be aiding Apnalaya's mission to distribute dry ration and sanitary kits to 6,000 households, with one package for each household set to cost ₹700.

Thankyou,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown.He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month.There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate below! https://t.co/D5IPWWfnLd — Apnalaya (@ApnalayaTweets) April 9, 2020

Tendulkar has been actively involved in spreading the message of remaining safe and maintaining hygiene during these testing times due to the coronavirus. The Master Blaster has been sending out videos on his social media platforms where he can be seen urging the public to maintain social distancing and avoid contracting the virus.

In a response to Apnalaya's tweet, the legendary Indian cricketer responded by appreciating the NGO's efforts to help those in need.

"My best wishes to Apnalaya to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work," Tendulkar's tweet read.

My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.🙏🏻 https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020

The coronavirus cases continue to climb in India, with the total figure crossing the 6,400 mark most recently. With major sports events, including IPL 2020 postponed, BCCI could be expected to announce the further delay of the cash-rich league shortly.