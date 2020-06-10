×
Sachin Tendulkar writes a heartfelt note on Yuvraj Singh's retirement anniversary 

  • On this day last year, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket.
  • Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 10 Jun 2020, 20:54 IST
Yuvraj Singh completes one year of international retirement today
India legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to social media to pen a tribute to his former teammate Yuvraj Singh on his first retirement anniversary.

On this day last year, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League, but made himself available for other franchise cricket tournaments around the world.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to post an emotional message for Yuvraj, and recalled the first time he set sight on the southpaw.

“Yuvi, the first glimpse the world got of you may have been in the Champions Trophy in 2000 but my first memory of you was during the Chennai camp. I couldn’t help but notice how athletic and deceptively quick you were at point. What I also realised that you had a wonderful six hitting ability and it was evident you could clear any ground in the world with ease. We have shared so many memorable moments playing for India together and it was an absolute joy to have you as a teammate. God bless and keep inspiring the younger generation,” wrote the God of Cricket.

Yuvraj Singh posts emotional message

Yuvraj also posted a heartfelt message for his fans on the one-year anniversary of his retirement from international cricket.

“Dear fans, I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude. Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me,” Yuvraj wrote.

He also requested fans to follow the government’s guidelines to combat COVID-19, and asked them to stay at home unless going out is absolutely necessary.

“As responsible citizens, let us continue to follow the government’s instructions on Covid19 and do our very best to help those in need.”

Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India.

Published 10 Jun 2020, 20:54 IST
Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh
