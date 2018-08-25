Sachin vs Kohli: Five Mind-Blowing Coincidences

We often commit the mistake of comparing eras. It is quite usual to see the changing dynamics of the game between generations, be it the new rules with the increased size of bats or the use of two balls in white-ball cricket, or the depreciated quality of bowling attacks in modern times. The game has changed massively in recent times, and is seen by many as being dominated by the batsmen.

If it was Sir Don Bradman in his time, Sir Viv Richards during 70s and 80s, Sachin Tendulkar during 90s and post 2000, then it is Virat Kohli now who is gradually inching to attain similar glory in his time period as a cricketer.

With the kind of aura Kohli has formed in recent times, he has been often compared to his idol in Sachin Tendulkar. But it is unfair to draw comparisons between the two cricketing greats. However, it is easier to talk merely about their numbers, despite their greatness in their respective eras.

We take a look at some of the scintillating numbers that depict certain coincidences between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli:

#1 Second ODI century vs Australia

Australia v India

Australia have been known for their aggressive brand of cricket, which they have fancied playing ever since the inception of the game. This, in turn, has got the best out of most of the Indian batsmen who have looked to give it back to the opposition. Even the Australians agree to the fact of facing their toughest competition against the Indians.

Tendulkar, who achieved huge success against Australia merely due to the toughness that he showed against them, as did Kohli, who likes challenges and takes them in his stride towards success. Both of them strike a huge similarity in that their second ODI ton came against Australia. They scored exactly 100 runs including 7 sixes in their innings with India chasing a target within 45 overs on both the occasions. It could be a mere coincidence, but the kind of performance both of them put in against Australia is a mark of the player brimming with quality.

