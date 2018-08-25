Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sachin vs Kohli: Five Mind-Blowing Coincidences

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
3.57K   //    25 Aug 2018, 17:10 IST

Image result for sachin kohli

We often commit the mistake of comparing eras. It is quite usual to see the changing dynamics of the game between generations, be it the new rules with the increased size of bats or the use of two balls in white-ball cricket, or the depreciated quality of bowling attacks in modern times. The game has changed massively in recent times, and is seen by many as being dominated by the batsmen.

If it was Sir Don Bradman in his time, Sir Viv Richards during 70s and 80s, Sachin Tendulkar during 90s and post 2000, then it is Virat Kohli now who is gradually inching to attain similar glory in his time period as a cricketer.

With the kind of aura Kohli has formed in recent times, he has been often compared to his idol in Sachin Tendulkar. But it is unfair to draw comparisons between the two cricketing greats. However, it is easier to talk merely about their numbers, despite their greatness in their respective eras.

We take a look at some of the scintillating numbers that depict certain coincidences between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli:

#1 Second ODI century vs Australia


Australia v India - Game 3
Australia v India

Australia have been known for their aggressive brand of cricket, which they have fancied playing ever since the inception of the game. This, in turn, has got the best out of most of the Indian batsmen who have looked to give it back to the opposition. Even the Australians agree to the fact of facing their toughest competition against the Indians.

Tendulkar, who achieved huge success against Australia merely due to the toughness that he showed against them, as did Kohli, who likes challenges and takes them in his stride towards success. Both of them strike a huge similarity in that their second ODI ton came against Australia. They scored exactly 100 runs including 7 sixes in their innings with India chasing a target within 45 overs on both the occasions. It could be a mere coincidence, but the kind of performance both of them put in against Australia is a mark of the player brimming with quality.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
4 magical Coincidences from the 3rd Test between England...
RELATED STORY
5 uncanny similarities between Virat Kohli's 103(197) at...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Unstoppable Virat Kohli equals Virender Sehwag's...
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sachin Tendulkar wants 'more runs'...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons to go easy on the Indian cricket team
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian after...
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us