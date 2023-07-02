Saeed Ajmal picks who will win India vs Pakistan match in Cricket World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal thinks the Men in Green will record their first win in Cricket World Cup 2023 matches against India this year. Ajmal opined that Pakistan's bowling attack may help them win the big game.

Pakistan are scheduled to play against India on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Green have never won a 50-over World Cup match against their neighbors before. They will aim to snap their losing streak later this year.

When asked for his thoughts on the upcoming match between India and Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali podcast:

"India's batting has always been strong. Our bowling is dangerous. It will be a battle of equals. Right now, I would say Pakistan has a 60% chance of winning. (Are Pakistan favorites?) Yes. In Indian conditions, considering the bowlers Pakistan has, if Pakistan keeps them down to a low score, Pakistan will win."

It is pertinent to note that India and Pakistan have not played an ODI match since the Cricket World Cup 2019. They will play at least two matches this year - one in Asia Cup and one in Cricket World Cup 2023.

"I don't think India's bowling will be much of a threat for Pakistan"- Saeed Ajmal

During the same conversation, Saeed Ajmal added that India's bowling lineup has never been strong. He felt that Jasprit Bumrah could have troubled Pakistan, but he has been struggling with his fitness.

"India's bowling lineup has always been weak," said Ajmal. "Of late, Siraj has bowled well. Shami has been bowling well. Among spinners, I think Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial in World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah could have been a threat for Pakistan, but he has been unfit for quite some time. I don't think India's bowling will be much of a threat for Pakistan."

Saeed Ajmal played in the 2011 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Pakistan and India. He finished with a spell of 2/44 off 10 overs in that game.

