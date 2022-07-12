Saif Ali Khan poses with Gordon Greenidge during 1st IND vs ENG ODI at The Oval

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was pictured posing with West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge during the first one-dayer between India and England at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12).

Saif, his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur were present at the ground for the one-day international match, in which Team India thumped the hosts to win by 10 wickets.

Kareena took to her official Instagram handle and shared an Insta story in which Saif is seen with Greenidge. She also shared an image of Taimur watching the cricket action from the stadium and another in which Saif and his son are seen keenly following the proceedings.

Saif Ali Khan and Gordon Greenidge in an Insta story shared by Kareena Kapoor

Team India put in a great performance as they dominated the opposition from start to finish. Bowling first after winning the toss, the visitors bundled out the Englishmen for 110 in 25.2 overs - England’s lowest ODI total against India.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6 for 19. He also became the first Indian pacer to pick up six wickets in a one-dayer in England. Mohammed Shami supported Bumrah with figures of 3 for 31. Shami also became the fastest Indian to pick up 150 one-day wickets. He has taken 80 matches to reach the landmark.

India easily reached the target in 18.4 overs without losing a wicket. Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 76 off 58 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan made a patient 31 not out off 54 deliveries.

“It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging” - Bumrah after match-winning spell against England

Speaking after the memorable win, Bumrah admitted that when the ball moves around the bowlers come into play a lot more in limited-overs games. The Player of the Match said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"When there's swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don't have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging."

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played at Lord's in London on Thursday (July 14).

