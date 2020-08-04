Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar believes that Sam Billings must get regular chances in England's ODI engagements. Billings has only played 16 ODIs and 26 T20Is for England since his debut in 2015. After his exploits against Ireland in the ongoing ODI series, Panesar expects the wicketkeeper-batsman to play regularly for England.

Billings was drafted into England's side after Joe Denly was ruled out of the series due to a back spasm. The Chennai Super Kings batsman grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored an unbeaten 67 and 46 in the first two ODIs. His innings helped England take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

Billings' composure with the bat and calmness under pressure is what impressed former England spinner the most. This is the reason why Panesar believes that Billings has the potential to become a fantastic finisher for England.

"Whenever Billings is on the crease in an ODI, he looks very comfortable. It surprises me that why isn't he in the line-up. He should be an automatic selection in the top six for the team. Now, with these performances, I would expect him to be there for sure," Monty Panesar said on Sportstiger's show 'Cricket Talks with Monty Panesar'.

I would like to see Moeen Ali captain the third ODI: Monty Panesar

Monty suggested he'd like to see Moeen Ali captain the side in the third ODI against Ireland

Moeen Ali was appointed as the vice-captain of England's ODI side for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. Monty Panesar believes that Ali can offer more to the England ODI side. Thus, Monty Panesar expects skipper Eoin Morgan to be rested for the third ODI now that the ODI series is already in the bag and wants to see Moeen Ali lead the side in the third ODI.

"I would like to see Moeen Ali captain the third ODI. I think he is naturally more of a leader than a vice-captain. Even Eoin Morgan can be rested...try a change in captaincy and see what Moeen Ali's captaincy is like," Monty Panesar said.

Monty Panesar believes that the third ODI would be a great chance to test England's bench strength and give the youngsters a chance to showcase their talent.