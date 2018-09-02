Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sam Curran as an opener: Potential masterstroke or an unsuccessful gamble

Shyam
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
717   //    02 Sep 2018, 13:08 IST

Sam Curran enroute to his 78 at the Rose Bowl
Sam Curran en route to his 78 at the Rose Bowl

There is a stark contrast between the England ODI and Test side. Ever since England’s exit in the 2015 Cricket World Cup after an ignominious defeat to Bangladesh, the team has changed its brand of cricket and played in a more aggressive manner. In 67 ODIs played by England since the 2015 WC, they have won a staggering 45 matches. This record along with their new brand of cricket under Eoin Morgan has made them one of the favorites to lift the CWC in 2019.

The Test team, on the other hand, do not have much of a record to showcase. But in the series against India, there has been a rising star. Sam Curran has made a name for himself, coming in tough situations and steering the team out of trouble. It was his all-round effort at Edgbaston that ensured England won the match. He was rightfully adjudged Player of the Match. He was dropped in the third test to make way for Ben Stokes. Many felt that Joe Root missed a trick, and it was better off, replacing Ollie Pope with Stokes. The consequence, England lost the match and gave India, much-needed confidence for the remainder of the series.

Come the 4th Test, it was again Sam Curran who came in once again when the team was on the ropes at 86/6 in the first innings and played a vital knock to steer England to 246. So far in this match, he has managed to get the wicket of Kohli and in the second innings is unbeaten on 37 with the bat. The 37 runs are like gold for England. England has consistently had a top-order batting collapse. Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook have both struggled to find their form and are not able to set up a good foundation for the team at the top.

There is no doubt that the top order needs change. England have experimented and given a run to many of them, but no batsman was able to cement his position. Michael Carberry, Mark Stoneman, Keaton Jennings were amongst some of the batsmen who were given an extended run. Cook has been woefully out of form, but he is capable of producing a fine innings as he showed in the Ashes down-under.

In both the first and fourth match, Sam Curran has come in when the ball has been swinging around and the team was in dire straits. In such situations, he has always looked to attack the bowlers and get on top of them, and this has been the reason for his success. The Indians have not yet found out a way of negating his counter punches. It is his cool demeanor, yet attacking style which makes him very dangerous.

It is this feature that makes him a good candidate for an opener. Consider the case of Virender Sehwag from India. It was a gamble taken by Sourav Ganguly to move him up from the middle order to an opener. India has never looked back since and Sehwag turned out to be one of the most dangerous batsmen in test cricket. He could take the game away from the opposition if he stayed on the wicket for an hour. Sam Curran has a similar approach; his hand-eye coordination is exquisite and Root could possibly take a gamble promoting Curran to the top of the innings and leave Jennings out.

Teams from all over the world, over the years, have always produced attacking openers. Consider the likes of Marcus Trescothick, Mathew Hayden, Martin Guptill, Sehwag and many more. Having such batsmen at the crease in full flow keeps the scoreboard ticking and also allows the non-striker to play his natural game.

Cook is a batsman who likes to get set and play the patient innings. Once he is in, he can pile on the runs and it's almost impossible to get him out. Playing Curran at the top of the order, could compliment Cook’s approach and be the change that England need. If Ian Bell can indeed make a comeback at #3, Root then gets to bat at his favorite position of #4 and Bairstow at his favorite of #5. With Stokes and Buttler, post that, suddenly the batting looks complete. Depending on the conditions, England can then pick and choose between Woakes, Rashid and Ali with Anderson and Broad as the frontline bowlers. This could be a lethal combination for England. Surely after the series with India, the focus would shift to the Ashes in the summer of 2019.

Will Root and Bayliss gamble and push Curran to the top of the order? It is surely worth a gamble, and if it fails, Curran can then be pushed back down the order to his original batting position.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Joe Root Sam Curran
Shyam
CONTRIBUTOR
Sam Curran: the costliest drop by England
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about the new kid on the block, Sam...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: Ben Stokes Replaces...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Will it be 2-2 or 3-1?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Dhawan's drop to reprieve Sam...
RELATED STORY
England v India, 4th Test: Possibility of an all-out pace...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Sam Curran's record-breaking feat; India up...
RELATED STORY
Five Talking Points From An Enthralling Day 2
RELATED STORY
England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things  
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran tried to learn from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us