Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sam Curran: the costliest drop by England

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
304   //    20 Aug 2018, 22:29 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Sam Curran celebrating a wicket

England team has dropped many catches during the series, the number is well past a dozen and we are just halfway through the series. But, their costliest drop has been Sam Curran. He was dropped from the third Test which is proving to be a blunder.

He was instrumental in helping England win the first Test. His second innings half-century eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides. His partnerships with tail-enders gave England the sniff, which was turned into a golden opportunity by their pacers, which included Curran himself. His maturity really stood out as he was playing just the second test of his career.

His contribution with bat over-shadowed his brilliant bowling performance. It was Curran who broke the first innings opening partnership between Vijay and Dhawan, which was looking ominous for England. In fact, Curran chipped in with a wicket, whenever a partnership was blossoming. He was the go-to man for Joe Root whenever he needed a wicket.

Also, Curran brought in much-needed variety in English attack with his left arm medium pace. Lack of variety in English attack has been on the forefront during the first three days of the third Test, with their attack struggling for wickets. His inswinging deliveries would have been a real threat for the Indian side which is loaded with right-handed batsmen. Moreover, he seems to be a gritty and fiery character who loves to dig deep and put up a fight.

It is obvious that England made a mistake by dropping Curran. The eagerness to accommodate Stokes into the eleven could be the reason for this logic defying step. England would need to get their selection right for the last two Tests, which would mean bringing Sam Curran into the eleven. But, who is dropped to fit him in the playing eleven, remains to be seen.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sam Curran Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: Ben Stokes Replaces...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Dhawan's drop to reprieve Sam...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about the new kid on the block, Sam...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran tried to learn from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's stunning spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, third Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test: Players Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 23/0 (9.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 498 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us