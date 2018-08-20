Sam Curran: the costliest drop by England

Sachin Arora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 304 // 20 Aug 2018, 22:29 IST

Sam Curran celebrating a wicket

England team has dropped many catches during the series, the number is well past a dozen and we are just halfway through the series. But, their costliest drop has been Sam Curran. He was dropped from the third Test which is proving to be a blunder.

He was instrumental in helping England win the first Test. His second innings half-century eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides. His partnerships with tail-enders gave England the sniff, which was turned into a golden opportunity by their pacers, which included Curran himself. His maturity really stood out as he was playing just the second test of his career.

His contribution with bat over-shadowed his brilliant bowling performance. It was Curran who broke the first innings opening partnership between Vijay and Dhawan, which was looking ominous for England. In fact, Curran chipped in with a wicket, whenever a partnership was blossoming. He was the go-to man for Joe Root whenever he needed a wicket.

Also, Curran brought in much-needed variety in English attack with his left arm medium pace. Lack of variety in English attack has been on the forefront during the first three days of the third Test, with their attack struggling for wickets. His inswinging deliveries would have been a real threat for the Indian side which is loaded with right-handed batsmen. Moreover, he seems to be a gritty and fiery character who loves to dig deep and put up a fight.

It is obvious that England made a mistake by dropping Curran. The eagerness to accommodate Stokes into the eleven could be the reason for this logic defying step. England would need to get their selection right for the last two Tests, which would mean bringing Sam Curran into the eleven. But, who is dropped to fit him in the playing eleven, remains to be seen.