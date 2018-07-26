Rahul Dravid's son Samit puts in match-winning performance in school victory

Dravid Jr. continues to make the right noises in junior cricket, notching up a perfect performance at the Cottonian Shield tournament

What's the story?

Samit Dravid, the elder son of former Indian cricket and current India A and under-19 coach, Rahul Dravid, dished out an impressive all-round performance to guide his team to victory in an under-14 encounter of the Cottonian Shield in Bangalore.

The Junior 'Wall' added 51 unbeaten runs with the bat and scalped three wickets for just nine runs, helping Mallya Aditi International School to a nine-wicket win against the Cambridge Public School.

In case you didn't know...

The 12-year-old has made heads turn in his performances with the past, as he continues to develop in the school-cricket circuit. In January this year, he notched up a match-winning century in the BTW Cup Under-14 Tournament.

He was also presented with the 'Best Batsman' award in a competition known as the Under-12 Gopalan Cricket Challenge, back in 2015.

The details

Dravid Jr. has been amongst the runs in junior cricket for the past couple of years and continues to make headlines on the virtue of his performances. Against Cambridge, he not only scored a fine fifty with the willow, but also fractured the opposition batting line-up with the ball.

He still has a long way to go, but it is safe to say that at the moment, the young cricketer is definitely on the right track for development.

What's next?

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is already under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid, currently representing the India under-19 team on the Sri Lankan tour. The visitors find themselves in a strong position in the first Test, as Tendulkar Jr. has just clinched his second wicket of the game to bowl out the hosts for 324 in the third innings.

Samit Dravid, too, might get the chance to represent the national youth team in a few years, if and when he manages to continue piling up strong performances at the junior level.