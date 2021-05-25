Sandeep Lamichhane joins Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of CPL 2021

Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has joined defending Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) ahead of the upcoming edition of the T20 competition.

Lamichanne, who represented Jamaica Tallawahs last season, will strengthen TKR's spin bowling department alongside Sunil Narine.

Led by Kieron Pollard, the Knight Riders won CPL 2020 without losing a single game. They thrashed St Lucia Zouks by eights in the final to lift the prestigious trophy.

Sandeep, on the other hand, is also set for his first stint in County cricket, as he will be turning out for Worcestershire in the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast.

This is going to be an awesome ride - Sandeep Lamichhane

Absolutely thrilled to be the part of #KnightRiders family and look forward to playing for the champions team @TKRiders. This is going to be an awesome ride. I am grateful to @JAMTallawahs for the opportunity last year. #2FIVE #JaiNepal #TKR #TrinidadAndTobago @sayacorps — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 25, 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane has played 21 matches in the CPL so far, picking up 27 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.80. He has previously represented the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The 20-year-old, who is 'thrilled' to join the Knight Riders family, is looking forward to representing the defending CPL champions. He wrote on Twitter:

"Absolutely thrilled to be the part of #KnightRiders family and look forward to playing for the champions team @TKRiders. This is going to be an awesome ride. I am grateful to @JAMTallawahs for the opportunity last year. #2FIVE #JaiNepal #TKR #TrinidadAndTobago @sayacorps."

Sandeep Lamichhane was last seen in action during the Nepal tri-nation series against Malaysia and the Netherlands. He picked up 13 wickets in five matches, with his best figures being 4 for 48 against the Dutch.

Sandeep played a vital role in Nepal winning the series, with the hosts beating the Netherlands in the final.

This historic series win is a proof that dreams do come true. All the sweat, efforts and unwavering belief pays off. Special shout out to the entire team for brilliant overall performances. We are learning. We are growing. Nepal 🇳🇵team is a force to reckon with. #2FIVE #JaiNepal pic.twitter.com/YT96z6wcCv — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) April 25, 2021