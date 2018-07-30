Sandpaper Gate ball tampering incident a 'cry for help', says Dale Steyn

1st Test - Australia v South Africa: Day 2

South African pacer Dale Steyn has said that the Sandpaper Gate incident was nothing but a 'cry for help' with the sport favouring the batsmen more than the bowlers. Steyn, though, did point out that the actions of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were 'not on'.

While Bancroft was banned for nine months, Warner and Smith were handed one-year bans from international and domestic cricket by Cricket Australia. Leadership bans were slapped on the two seniors as well - Warner got a lifetime ban and Smith a 12-month ban.

"It's obviously not on, but if you think about it, it's almost like a cry for help. We need to do something," Steyn said.

The fast bowler was quick to highlight the various facets of the sport which have made things easier for the batsmen and life difficult for the bowlers.

"There's so much in favour of batsmen these days. Fields are small, two new balls, powerplays, bats have got bigger than they used to be, the list can go on.

"You bowl a no ball and it's a free hit. But I have never seen a rule change that favours the bowler," he added.

The art of reverse swing has suffered a hefty blow with the introduction of the rule to use two new balls in the One Day Internationals and Steyn believes if the rules are not altered, reverse swing would be a thing of the past.

"It's a big plea and it would be a sad day to see (reverse swing) disappear. I grew up watching (Wasim) Akram, I grew up watching Waqar (Younis) and all these geniuses run in and reverse swing the ball.

"And you just don't see it today. What inspiration will other fast bowlers have if they don't have anybody to inspire them to become fast bowlers.

"You might as well put a bowling machine there and everyone try and become a batter," he concluded.