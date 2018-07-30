Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sandpaper Gate ball tampering incident a 'cry for help', says Dale Steyn

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
235   //    30 Jul 2018, 16:48 IST

1st Test - Australia v South Africa: Day 2
1st Test - Australia v South Africa: Day 2

South African pacer Dale Steyn has said that the Sandpaper Gate incident was nothing but a 'cry for help' with the sport favouring the batsmen more than the bowlers. Steyn, though, did point out that the actions of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were 'not on'.

While Bancroft was banned for nine months, Warner and Smith were handed one-year bans from international and domestic cricket by Cricket Australia. Leadership bans were slapped on the two seniors as well - Warner got a lifetime ban and Smith a 12-month ban.

"It's obviously not on, but if you think about it, it's almost like a cry for help. We need to do something," Steyn said.

The fast bowler was quick to highlight the various facets of the sport which have made things easier for the batsmen and life difficult for the bowlers.

"There's so much in favour of batsmen these days. Fields are small, two new balls, powerplays, bats have got bigger than they used to be, the list can go on.

"You bowl a no ball and it's a free hit. But I have never seen a rule change that favours the bowler," he added.

The art of reverse swing has suffered a hefty blow with the introduction of the rule to use two new balls in the One Day Internationals and Steyn believes if the rules are not altered, reverse swing would be a thing of the past.

"It's a big plea and it would be a sad day to see (reverse swing) disappear. I grew up watching (Wasim) Akram, I grew up watching Waqar (Younis) and all these geniuses run in and reverse swing the ball.

"And you just don't see it today. What inspiration will other fast bowlers have if they don't have anybody to inspire them to become fast bowlers.

"You might as well put a bowling machine there and everyone try and become a batter," he concluded.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket South Africa Cricket Steven Smith Dale Steyn
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
5 important lessons to learn from Australia’s Sandpaper Gate
RELATED STORY
"It's amazing how much they edited the footage": Peter...
RELATED STORY
5 times when cricketers were penalised for ball tampering
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable incidents from South Africa- Australia...
RELATED STORY
Best bowling performances of Dale Steyn
RELATED STORY
5 Captains who have been charged for ball-tampering 
RELATED STORY
Sandpaper Gate: The long-term fallout of the...
RELATED STORY
The Australia tour of South Africa: A walk to remember
RELATED STORY
4 times players were caught altering the condition of the...
RELATED STORY
From 'dirt in the pocket' to 'Sandpaper Gate': A look at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us