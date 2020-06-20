×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Sanga and Mahela making a big deal, says former Sri Lanka minister who alleged World Cup final was fixed 

  • Sri Lanka’s ex Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had claimed that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed.
  • In response, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara asked Aluthgamage to back his claims.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 20 Jun 2020, 22:02 IST
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

Sri Lanka’s ex Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had on Thursday claimed that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede in Mumbai was fixed. Aluthgamage, who was the Sports Minister at the time of the World Cup, didn’t name any cricketers involved in match fixing but claimed that a few groups were involved in the act.

“I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game,” Aluthgamage had said while speaking to Daily Mirror.

“The team who played the final match was not the team we had selected, finalized and sent off. At the last moment, without the consultation of either me as the then minister of Sports or officials of the Sri Lanka Cricket Control Board, four new players had been included to the team,” he added.

Sri Lanka stars want proof

Mahela Jayawardene, who hit an unbeaten century in the final, and Kumar Sangakkara, the then skipper of the team asked Aluthgamage to back his claims with a proof. In response, Aluthgamage questioned why the two cricketers were making a big deal out of the issue because he had not named any cricketer in particular. “Mahela has said that the circus has started. I don’t understand why Sanga and Mahela are making a big deal about this,” Aluthgamage was quoted as saying by Cricket Next.

“I am not referring to any of our players. Everyone is talking about just two minutes of a half an hour interview I gave to a TV channel. Even Arjuna Ranatunga has openly talked about match-fixing issues earlier,” he added.

In the World Cup final, Sri Lanka made 274/6 in their 50 overs while India, in reply, chased down the target in 48.2 overs and lifted the coveted trophy after a long wait of 28 years under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Published 20 Jun 2020, 22:02 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Today
PCC 108/10 (44.5 ov)
WCC 109/5 (29.1 ov)
Waratah Cricket Club won by 5 wickets
PCC VS WCC live score
Match 4 | Today
PSV 72/4 (10 ov)
VIR 67/7 (10 ov)
Prague Spartans Vanguards won by 5 runs.
PSV VS VIR live score
Match 1 | Today
SD 233/9 (50 ov)
PT 119/10 (39.3 ov)
Southern Districts CC won by 114 runs.
SD VS PT live score
Match 3 | Today
PSV 81/8 (10 ov)
VIB 57/5 (10 ov)
Prague Spartans Vanguards won by 24 runs.
PSV VS VIB live score
Match 2 | Today
VIR 88/5 (10 ov)
PCK 78/7 (10 ov)
Vinohrady Rossos won by 10 runs.
VIR VS PCK live score
Match 1 | Today
PCK *10/1 (1.1 ov)
VIB
Vinohrady Blancos won the toss and elected to bowl
PCK VS VIB live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Vinohrady Blancos
Vinohrady Rossos
VIB VS VIR preview
Match 23 | Yesterday
PF 108/4 (10 ov)
ALZ 66/9 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 42 runs.
PF VS ALZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी