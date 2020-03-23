Sanjay Manjrekar advocates KL Rahul for India's No. 5 spot, says he's the 'right fit' at the moment

Manjrekar feels that Rahul has done well to cement the No. 5 spot for India.

The 54-year-old also feels India need a 'Yuvi' and 'Raina' kind of batsman for when Rahul does eventually move up.

KL Rahul

On a Twitter Q&A session, former India international Sanjay Manjrekar revealed that he feels Karnataka's KL Rahul is the 'right fit' for India's No. 5 spot in ODIs for now. The 54-year-old also stated that India must look for a batsman in the mould of 'Raina' (Suresh Raina) and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) to take over that spot in the future after Rahul moves up the order, which is looking likelier given his fantastic touch over the last few months.

The 27-year-old settled into India's middle-order well and has delivered performances of the highest order during India's tour of New Zealand as well as at home against Australia. Rahul has kept wickets in the 50-over-format as well.

For the moment he is the right fit. But we must keep looking for a Raina and Yuvi kind of batsman when Rahul eventually moves to the top. https://t.co/ZNg3Lc2X1c — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 23, 2020

In a tweet earlier today, the Manjrekar said,

The former cricketer played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India and advocates finding an apt replacement for the two dependable batsmen in the middle-order. Yuvraj Singh has played 304 ODIs for India scoring 8,701 runs in the process, meanwhile, Raina played a part in 226 ODIs for India and ended with 5,615 runs accumulated in that period.