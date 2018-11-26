Sanjay Manjrekar takes a shot at KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for their poor performances

Rough patches for these 2 exquisite batsmen has invited criticism

Throughout the T20I series, while there have been some positives in the Indian cricket, there were also some serious concerns like poor showing with the blade by two of India's vital batsmen- KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not the one to hide what he feels and voiced his opinion about the two aforementioned batsmen by taking a shot at then through Twitter.

Sanjay Manjrekar took a sharp shot at these 2 by saying that the team is playing an all-rounder in Krunal Pandya to hide the inconsistency in the batting department caused by poor performances by Rahul and Pant. Further, he voiced his opinion that India should play an extra bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal to further their chances ahead.

Rahul and Pant’s inconsistency with the bat inducing India (perhaps)to play Krunal Pandya - A bowler who bats.

India would be a stronger team if Chahal plays & so does Krunal in place of a batsman. What do you guys think?#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 25, 2018

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are having tough times with the blade in the recent times. Right from India's tour of England, these 2 explosive batsmen have been facing a lot of flak from fans and experts both owing to poor shot selection and not fulfilling their potential. Both batsmen managed to score a century each in the final Test match of India's tour of England but their struggles don't seem to have left them.

In the recently concluded T20I series, one match was abandoned due to rain. In two matches, Rahul registered only 27 runs and Pant scored 20. Pant was dismissed on the first ball in the Sydney game and was heavily criticised for playing a poor shot in the Brisbane game when the team needed him to play responsibly. India went on to lose the match by 4 runs.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are tremendously talented at what they do. There's no denying that. However, the rest of the tour will be more difficult and these two terrific batsmen need to rise to the occasion. There isn't a single batter without any rough patch over the course of their career and these two have all the talent and promise to justice to their talents for Team India.