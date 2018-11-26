×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sanjay Manjrekar takes a shot at KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for their poor performances

Aalekh
ANALYST
News
26   //    26 Nov 2018, 23:03 IST

Rough patches for these 2 exquisite batsmen has invited criticism
Rough patches for these 2 exquisite batsmen has invited criticism

What's the story?

Throughout the T20I series, while there have been some positives in the Indian cricket, there were also some serious concerns like poor showing with the blade by two of India's vital batsmen- KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not the one to hide what he feels and voiced his opinion about the two aforementioned batsmen by taking a shot at then through Twitter.

Sanjay Manjrekar took a sharp shot at these 2 by saying that the team is playing an all-rounder in Krunal Pandya to hide the inconsistency in the batting department caused by poor performances by Rahul and Pant. Further, he voiced his opinion that India should play an extra bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal to further their chances ahead.

In case you didn't know

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are having tough times with the blade in the recent times. Right from India's tour of England, these 2 explosive batsmen have been facing a lot of flak from fans and experts both owing to poor shot selection and not fulfilling their potential. Both batsmen managed to score a century each in the final Test match of India's tour of England but their struggles don't seem to have left them.

The heart of the matter

In the recently concluded T20I series, one match was abandoned due to rain. In two matches, Rahul registered only 27 runs and Pant scored 20. Pant was dismissed on the first ball in the Sydney game and was heavily criticised for playing a poor shot in the Brisbane game when the team needed him to play responsibly. India went on to lose the match by 4 runs.

What's next?

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are tremendously talented at what they do. There's no denying that. However, the rest of the tour will be more difficult and these two terrific batsmen need to rise to the occasion. There isn't a single batter without any rough patch over the course of their career and these two have all the talent and promise to justice to their talents for Team India.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Rishabh Pant
Aalekh
ANALYST
Smitten by the sports bug. My fascination with sports is the ink of the articles you will find here.
Australia vs India 2018-19: Was Rishabh Pant's poor shot...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rishabh Pant or Parthiv Patel – Who should India...
RELATED STORY
Conditions ripe for Rishabh Pant to succeed in Australia
RELATED STORY
When KL Rahul failed to spot MS Dhoni during a match 
RELATED STORY
Australia clinch a thriller thanks to a helping hand from...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Decisions India need to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20Is: Winners and Losers for the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India should do to...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for 2nd T20I...
RELATED STORY
Why Rishabh Pant deserves a long rope in limited-overs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tomorrow, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us