Sanju Samson vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats after 19 T20Is 

Sanju Samson is the primary opener of Team India in T20I cricket right now. The right-handed batter has made a name for himself with explosive starts at the top of the order for India.

Several years ago, another individual did a similar job for the Indian T20I team - Virender Sehwag. Many cricket fans credit Sehwag for India's aggressive approach in the modern era of cricket because he would have a strike rate of 100+ in an era where a strike rate of 75 to 85 was considered good.

Trending

Virender Sehwag was a part of India's T20 World Cup 2007 winning squad while Sanju Samson lifted the T20 World Cup with Team India last year. We compare the statistics of Samson and Sehwag after they had played 19 T20Is each for Team India.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Virender Sehwag - Who had more runs in T20Is after 19 matches?

Virender Sehwag played only 19 T20I matches in his career. T20I cricket became popular when Sehwag was in his final years in the sport, which is why he could play only 19 matches. He still made a massive impact for the team, scoring 394 runs in 18 innings, including two occasions, where he top-scored for the nation.

Sanju Samson has played 40 T20Is for the Indian team so far. His 19th appearance came in a bilateral match against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, where he scored seven runs off seven balls.

Those seven runs helped Samson take his tally to 320 runs from 19 matches. Sehwag gets the point here because he had 74 runs more than Samson.

Score: Samson 0 - 1 Sehwag.

#2 Sanju Samson vs Virender Sehwag - Who had more half-centuries in T20Is after 19 matches?

Samson has scored only a single half-century in his first 19 appearances for the Indian cricket team. The wicketkeeper batter scored a brilliant 42-ball 77 against Ireland at The Village on June 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag scored two half-centuries for India in his T20I career. The explosive opener scored a magnificent 52-ball 68 in the Super 8s round match against England in T20 World Cup 2007. This was followed by a 36-ball 64 in a bilateral match against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Score: Samson 0 - 2 Sehwag.

#3 Sanju Samson vs Virender Sehwag - Who had the better average + strike rate in T20Is after 19 matches?

Average + strike rate are metrics that show the impact that the batter has made with his game for his country in T20I cricket. Sanju Samson's average after 19 matches was 18.82. His strike rate after 19 T20Is for India was 131.15, meaning his average + strike rate was 149.97.

On the other hand, Virender Sehwag had a superior strike rate of 145.39 after his 19th match. Even his average (21.89) was better than Samson. Sehwag's average + strike rate amounts to 167.28. Thus, Sehwag clearly gets the point here.

Final score: Samson 0 - 3 Sehwag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news