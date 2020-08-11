Sarfaraz Ahmed should quit Tests and focus on limited-overs cricket: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed should consider quitting Test cricket to concentrate on playing limited-overs cricket instead.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has played 49 Tests, 116 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan and even led the team to Champions Trophy triumph in 2017. He also guided the Pakistan team to the summit of the ICC T20I rankings.

However, all went downhill when Sri Lanka toured Pakistan in 2019 and whitewashed them 3-0 in the T20I series. Sarfaraz Ahmed was subsequently stripped of his captaincy and was dropped from the team.

He was recalled to the Pakistan squad for the tour of England and was seen performing 12th man duties during the first Test between the two nations at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ramiz Raja believes that it is extremely difficult for someone who has captained the side to be reduced to the bench and, therefore, advised Sarfaraz Ahmed to reconsider his future in the longest format.

Speaking on the Youtube channel, 'Cricket Baaz', Ramiz Raja said:

"In my book I am clear once you have been captain and remained on a pedestal then it is very difficult to come down and be on the bench."

"I would advise Sarfaraz to think about it and retire from Test cricket and just focus on white ball cricket, a format in which he is very good and known for his aggression."

Presence of Sarfaraz Ahmed puts pressure on Mohammad Rizwan: Ramiz Raja

While Ramiz Raja believes that there is nothing wrong with performing 12th man duties no matter who the player is, he feels that the presence of Sarfaraz Ahmed is not allowing fellow wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan play his natural game.

Ramiz Raja feels that Mohammad Rizwan is playing with the aim of consolidating his place in the playing eleven instead of playing his natural game. This is why he is of the opinion that Sarfaraz Ahmed should retire from the longest format of the game.

He said:

"He being in the Test squad also adds pressure on Muhammad Rizwan who knows there is a former captain keeper breathing down his neck and that is not good for him. I think Sarfaraz should not be on the bench. He should call it a day from Test cricket."

Only time will tell whether Sarfaraz Ahmed will push for a place in the longest format or whether he will call it a day and shift his focus to white-ball cricket.