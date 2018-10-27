Sarfraz Ahmed compares Fakhar Zaman with Jonty Rhodes after sensational run out

Pakistan have performed exceedingly well as a team in T20Is, as they are also the No.1 team in the ICC T20 rankings. After defeating Australia in the first two matches of the three-match T20I series, Pakistan registered their tenth consecutive series victory in T20I cricket.

In the second T20I of the three-match T20I series, Pakistan got the better off Australia in all the departments, as Australia were defeated by 11 runs. After scoring 147 runs in a slow pitch, Pakistani bowlers ensured that the Aussie batsmen were kept in check throughout the innings. Although Glenn Maxwell played an attacking innings of 52 runs off 37 balls, the rest of the batsmen didn't look threatening at all.

Alongside the performances with the willow and the sphere, Pakistan were top-notch in their fielding while defending a low, yet competitive, total against the Australians. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman shocked the cricketing world with a spectacular, unimaginable and mind-blowing run-out after Ben McDermott was run out by Fakhar Zaman at the score of 3.

Fakhar Zaman, who was fielding in the 30-yard-circle, grabbed the ball with his two hands, took off a flight and threw the ball towards the stump with his left hand without looking at the timber, thus disturbing the bails and earning a wicket for the team.

After affecting such an unbelievable run-out, the Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed lauded Fakhar Zaman in the press conference for his brilliant and successful fielding effort, commenting that even Jonty Rhodes would be unable to produce such a run-out.

"I feel, the way Fakhar Zaman affected that run-out, even Jonty Rhodes has never pulled off anything like this," the skipper said.

Here's the short clip of the run-out:

Fakhar Zaman has not got going with the bat in the on-going series. Hopefully, the confidence he has gained after producing such a great run-out pushes him to score some runs with the bat in the future fixtures of Pakistan.