Predicting the top three run scorers in the MI-W vs UP-W WPL match

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is inching closer to its final stages as the teams continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians have already confirmed their place in the next round, winning all five matches so far.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are in a scrap for the last two playoff spots, having won only two of their five matches. After losing to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous encounter, they'll want to bounce back strongly to get two crucial points in their bag.

The two teams will face off on Saturday, March 18. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, a venue that has been conducive to the batters.

There is something on offer for the bowlers with the new ball, but nothing that threatens the batters. This being a day game, we could be in for another high-scoring encounter.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could be the top run-scorers in this WPL contest:

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur

Much like her side, the Mumbai Indians captain has been a force to reckon with in this ongoing season. Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading from the front for her side in the WPL, scoring 190 runs at a strike rate of 178.22. In four innings, the batter from Moga has already recorded three half-centuries, also bagging three Player of the Match awards for her performances.

Against a spin-heavy UP Warriorz bowling unit, her range of sweeps and strokes could put the bowlers under pressure. She will again be expected to pile on the runs in the middle order for her side.

#2 Tahlia McGrath

#ICCAwards #CricketTwitter Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named as the ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Year 2022 Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named as the ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Year 2022 🏆🇦🇺#ICCAwards #CricketTwitter https://t.co/SORPriYKSa

The UP Warriorz batting unit tends to rely on their Australian players for a good chunk of their innings. Alyssa Healy possesses the most evident threat, of course, with Grace Harris' power-hitting prowess a well-known weapon also. However, Tahlia McGrath is yet to come to the party properly in this tournament.

Saying that for a player who has scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 157.78 does not sound right. Not to forget, she also has a couple of half-centuries to her name.

However, we're yet to see TMac at the peak of her powers in the WPL just yet. In a crunch game for her side, the Australian all-rounder will be expected to raise her batting to another level.

#3 Natalie Sciver-Brunt

The England all-rounder brings a sense of calmness to any batting lineup she's a part of, and it's no different when she plays for the Mumbai Indians. Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run-scorer for her side in the WPL with 182 runs, scoring at a strike rate of 142.19.

She has taken responsibility for batting in the number three slot and has played a key role in all of her team's wins so far. The England women's player will come up against her international teammate Sophie Ecclestone in this contest, which could be a match-up that could go a long way in deciding this contest.

