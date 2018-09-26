Schedule announced for Abu Dhabi T20 League

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 34 // 26 Sep 2018, 17:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gayle will be taking part in the tournament

The Abu Dhabi T20 League is set to begin in about a week's time. The league will see teams from nations around the world, namely England, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, and UAE, taking part in it and competing against each other for the title.

The league will take place over three days and the top two teams will qualify for the final which will take place on October 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The teams participating in the tournament are the Hobart Hurricanes from Australia's Big Bash League, Yorkshire Vikings from England's T20 Blast, the Multiply Titans from South Africa's CSA T20 Challenge, the Boost Defenders from Afghanistan's Shpageeza League, and the Lahore Qalandars from the Pakistan Super League.

The first match will take place between the Auckland Aces and Boost Defenders on October 4.

The league will see international stars such as Chris Gayle, Yasir Shah, Albie Morkel, and Tymal Mills taking part in the tournament.

Here is the schedule:

October 4, Thursday

Auckland Aces vs Boost Defenders

Yorkshire Vikings vs Lahore Qalandars

October 5, Friday

Hobart Hurricanes vs Lahore Qalandars

Multiply Titans vs Boost Defenders

October 6, Saturday

Yorkshire Vikings vs Hobart Hurricanes

Multiply Titans vs Auckland Aces

Final(TBD vs TBD)

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Make no mistake, this a dynamic field of the best of the best. With this level of player power, the tournament allows Abu Dhabi to deliver on our mandate of ushering in an exciting new era of cricket in the emirate.

“Fans can look forward to three days of thrilling entertainment in what we anticipate will be fiercely fought action to lift the inaugural Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. The tournament will certainly help cement Abu Dhabi’s international sporting credentials, reinforcing its major events hub reputation and expand awareness of our world-class facilities.”