Schedule announced for West Indies tour of India 2018

India had toured West Indies for Tests in 2016 and ODIs/T20I in 2017

West Indies are set to be the primary draw card in India's 2018 home season. The men from the Caribbean will visit India during October and November for a tour comprising two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is.

With the 2018 Asia Cup finishing on September 28, India (if they qualify for the final) will find themselves having just five days before shifting attention to the first assignment of their home season.

West Indies will officially kick-start their tour of India with the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from October 4 to 8. After a gap of just three days, the second Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read: West Indies announce 15-man Test squad for India Tour

Following a four-day recess, the five-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on October 21 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The second and third ODIs will be held in Indore and Pune respectively.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the fourth ODI on October 29. As the action moves to November, the final ODI is slated to take place at the newly constructed Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

West Indies, who had won the 2016 World T20 final in Kolkata, will return to the iconic Eden Gardens on November 4 for the opening game of the 3-match T20I series. The second match has been tentatively pencilled to take place at either Kanpur or Lucknow. The tour will arrive at a conclusion on November 11 with the two teams locking horns for the final T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While West Indies will continue their Asian sojourn by embarking on a tour of Bangladesh almost immediately afterwards, India will subsequently leave for Australia for a challenging trip consisting of three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs.

First Test - October 4-8 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

Second Test - October 12-16 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad

First ODI - October 21 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Second ODI - October 24 at Holkar Stadium in Indore

Third ODI - October 27 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

Fourth ODI - October 29 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Fifth ODI - November 1 at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

First T20 - November 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Second T20 - November 6 at Kanpur/Lucknow

Third T20 - November 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai