Schedule announced for India Women's tour of England

India's women's cricket team will play their first Test match since November 2014 after it was announced that they would travel to England to play a one-off Test match in June in Bristol.

The tour will also comprise of three ODIs and as many T20I encounters. Limited crowds are also set to be allowed for the games, which is a huge plus for women's cricket.

The likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, whose careers have spanned almost two decades in international cricket, have only played 10 Tests each in their international careers.

England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight is keen to keep women's Test cricket alive and is delighted that the two teams will face off in a Test match.

This will be the first Test match between India and England's women's teams since 2014.

"It’s really important that we keep Test cricket going in the women’s game. Realistically, T20 is the sport that’s going to grow the women’s game around the world. I think we’ve seen that over the last five years, but I’d love to keep playing Test cricket.” Heather Knight said.

The Indian women's team emerged victorious when the two teams clashed in 2014 in England at the Sir Paul Getty's Ground.

Set a target of 181 runs to win in the final innings, the Indian team went on to clinch the game by six wickets, with Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj scoring crucial half-centuries in the chase.

Heather Knight keen to put on a show against India

Heather Knight

Heather Knight was also part of the last Test between the two sides and opened the innings for the home team. However, Knight could only manage 0 & 1 in her two innings as the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc.

Knight is keen to do well in the upcoming one-off Test and put on a show against the visitors.

"I remember it being a real occasion playing against India in a Test Match (In 2014). So, I think it’s going to be the same this time. Playing Test cricket feels very special. It’s definitely rated very highly amongst the players. We don’t play India very often, so I think it’s going to be a real occasion for them. I think they’ll be massively excited. Hopefully, we can put on a show and make it a really good game.” added Knight.

The first Test starts on June 16, followed by a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Full schedule India Women's Cricket team tour of England

1st Test- Bristol, 16-19 June

1st ODI- Bristol, 27 June

2nd ODI- Taunton, 30 June

3rd ODI- Worcester, July 3

1st T20I- Northampton, July 9

2nd T20I- Hove, July 11

3rd T20I- Chelmsford, July 15

