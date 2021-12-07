SCO vs HEA Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Perth Scorchers (SCO) will be up against Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the fifth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday at Perth Stadium, Perth.

Brisbane Heat were comprehensively beaten by Sydney Thunder in their opening game. Batting first, the Heat could only manage a mediocre total of 140/8 in 20 overs.

Only Ben Duckett (46 runs off 35 deliveries) and Sam Heazlett (42 runs off 37 deliveries) provided some resistance with the bat. None of the other batters could significantly contribute to the total, and the Brisbane Heat posted a below-par score.

Defending the target, Brisbane Heat’s bowlers started tremendously with the new ball and scalped three wickets inside the first four overs. However, they failed to keep up the momentum, and Sydney Thunder chased down the target easily with seven wickets in hand.

Liam Guthrie accounted for two wickets with the new ball, while Xavier Bartlett also bagged one. But once the field restrictions were lifted, Sydney Thunder batters easily scored runs all around the wicket.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman managed to contain the batters but failed to grab any wickets on the night.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, will be kick-starting their 2021-22 campaign, with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh leading the three-time champions. Their batting will revolve around their two overseas stars Colin Munro and Laurie Evans.

Meanwhile, Cameron Bancroft, Aston Turner and wicket-keeper Josh Inglis will form the rest of the batting unit for the Scorchers.

Alongside Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie and Ashton Agar will be the all-round options for the team in orange.

The Scorchers have a strong pace attack in Jason Behrendoff, Tymal Mills and Andrew Tye. But they are a little light in the spin-bowling department as they have replaced veteran leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed with young Peter Hatzoglou.

Can the Scorchers (SCO) beat the Heat (HEA)?

The Scorchers have one of the most balanced squads in the competition. They have enough firepower in their arsenal to take down any team.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, will have to lift their game massively if they want to open their account. In the last game, their bowling was ineffective once the ball got a bit older.

Their top order also has to fire if they want to put up a fight against the Perth-based franchise. Perth Scorchers are likely to win this game.

