SCO vs NZ prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

Scotland and New Zealand will square off in the first T20I of their two-match series on Wednesday, July 27, at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

New Zealand beat Ireland 3-0 in their recent T20I series. In the final game, Ireland put up a competitive total of 174 for the loss of six wickets. Blair Tickner and Ish Sodhi were the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis, taking a couple of wickets each. Daryll Mitchell and Jacob Duffy chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In the chase, they lost Finn Allen early on while Dane Cleaver and Martin Guptill followed soon after as they were reduced to 65/3. Glenn Phillips and Daryll Mitchell then joined forces to put together a 82-run stand, leaving them in a comfortable position.

Phillips top-scored with an unbeaten 56 while Mitchell played a crucial knock of 48. James Neesham then came in and delivered the finishing blow as he struck a quick-fire unbeaten 23 off just six deliveries as New Zealand overhauled the target with six wickets and an over to spare in the end.

It was a clinical and convincing performance from them as they completed a whitewash.

Scotland, on the other hand, will be led by Richie Berrington in this series as regular skipper Kyle Coetzer recently announced his retirement from the shortest format. They have lost all of their last five T20Is, which they played at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year.

It will be a challenge for the hosts against an in-form New Zealand side who have excelled in white-ball cricket in the recent past. They met the Kiwis at the T20 World Cup where they came close to beating them as well. It was a spirited effort, chasing 173, as they fell short by 16 runs, ending up at 156 for the loss of five wickets.

Will Scotland (SCO) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

Scotland will be keen to make an impact in this T20I series. Led by Berrington, they have some talented players in their squad. It will be a great learning opportunity for the hosts.

New Zealand come into this tour having won both the ODI and T20I series against Ireland by a margin of 3-0. They are confident as a unit and have put up convincing all-round performances. Mitchell Santer will lead the side, who begin as clear favorites to keep their impressive run going against Scotland.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

