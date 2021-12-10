SCO vs STR prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Perth Scorchers will square off against the Adelaide Strikers in the ninth match of the Big Bash League 2021. Perth Stadium in Perth will host this high-octane contest.

The Perth Scorchers have made a brilliant start to the competition with a win over Brisbane Heat in a closely-fought contest.

Batting first, the Scorchers got off to a decent start, despite losing the early wicket of Colin Munro. Kurtis Patterson led the charge with the bat, scoring 55 off 30 balls. The batters contributed as the Scorchers posted 157 on the board, losing six wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up while defending. Every bowler chipped in with at least a wicket as they knocked over Brisbane Heat on 151 in the last over. Matthew Kelly starred with the ball for the Scorchers, picking up four wickets and Andrew Tye also chipped in with two scalps as it helped them win the game by six runs.

Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, lost to Melbourne Renegades in their opening game of the competition. They, however, managed to avenge the loss pretty quickly with a comprehensive win over the Renegades in their next fixture.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Strikers were bundled out on 149 in 19 overs. Jonathan Wells (37) and Matthew Short (32) tried their level best but lacked support from the other end.

The bowlers needed to be on their toes to defend the total and stepped up as they knocked over Melbourne Renegades on 100 in 18.4 overs. Wes Agar picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Daniel Worrall and Rashid Khan, who chipped in with two wickets apiece. It was a brilliant performance from the Strikers and helped them register their first win of the competition.

It will be a cracker of a contest when both the Scorchers and the Strikers meet on Saturday. Both have experienced players on their side and it will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Can the Scorchers (SCO) beat the Strikers (STR)?

The Scorchers have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition’s history. They have started their campaign on a winning note and will be brimming with confidence.

The Strikers, meanwhile, have got back to winning ways by beating the Renegades in a reverse fixture. They will be up for the Scorchers’ challenge on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers have a balanced side and have all the bases covered as compared to Adelaide Strikers. We can expect the Scorchers to win their contest against the Strikers.

