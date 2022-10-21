SCO vs ZIM Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The equation will be simple for both teams when the Scotland vs Zimbabwe clash rounds off the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Friday, October 21 in Hobart. The winning side will take part in the Super 12 stage of the competition, while the loser will be eliminated.

Scotland's path in the T20 World Cup thus far has been somewhat bumpy. They choked the West Indies into submission to make a stellar start to their campaign on the back of stingy spells from Michael Leask and Mark Watt. Things unraveled against Ireland despite a stellar innings from Michael Jones, though, as Curtis Campher blew them away in an explosive partnership with George Dockrell.

Nevertheless, Scotland have put up imposing totals in both their games so far, and their bowling unit holds enough penetration to seriously test the Zimbabwe batters. Moreover, several players in the XI have stepped up at different times, bringing a cohesive look to the unit.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe rode a Sikandar Raza masterclass to brush aside Ireland in their first game of the T20 World Cup. The star all-rounder scalped three wickets against the West Indies as well, but Alzarri Joseph's hostile spell nipped a fast start in the bud and pushed the Chevrons into uncertain territory.

Regular captain Craig Ervine missed the previous game, with Regis Chakabva taking over the reins. Zimbabwe will want their skipper to return if he's fit to do so and perhaps lead from the front with a Super 12 spot there for the taking.

Scotland's batters have stepped up in the T20 World Cup. George Munsey and Michael Jones have managed significant contributions, with support from Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross and captain Richie Berrington. Up against a Zimbabwe pace attack led by Blessing Muzarabani, Berrington and Co. will need to be at their best.

Zimbabwe's spin attack has variety with Ryan Burl, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza. Williams, in particular, could have a massive role to play on Friday, with the Scotland batting lineup featuring a host of right-handers following Munsey.

Scotland have a capable spin trio as well. Mark Watt, by his lofty standards, had an off day against Ireland, while Leask bowled only two overs. Chris Greaves hasn't quite made an impact either, but all three will be eyeing success against a Zimbabwe batting unit that appears to be heavily dependent on Raza.

That could prove to be Zimbabwe's downfall against Scotland. The top order hasn't done enough in the T20 World Cup and they don't seem to have the batting resources to offset a potential Raza failure. Even if the veteran all-rounder delivers, it's impractical to expect him to single-handedly turn the contest in the Chevrons' favor.

Zimbabwe are most definitely in with a shout, but Scotland are the clear favorites to make the Super 12 stage. Berrington could be the happier captain at the end of the first round.

Prediction: Scotland to win Match 12 of the 2022 T20 World Cup

