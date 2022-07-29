Scotland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and New Zealand will square off in the second and final T20I of their two-match series on Friday, July 29, at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

New Zealand won their first game to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, they rode on a magnificent 56-ball 101 from Finn Allen, along with healthy contributions from Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, and James Neesham to post a massive total of 225 for the loss of five wickets.

Scotland, quite obviously, did not have a good outing with the ball as they failed to contain the Kiwi batters and were taken for plenty of runs throughout the innings. They put up a decent effort with the bat to get to 157 for the loss of eight wickets from their 20 overs. Clearly, though, it was not enough to get them close to a huge target as they fell short by 68 runs in the end.

New Zealand will aim to seal the series 2-0 while Scotland will have to put up a spirited effort in the second T20I to draw level.

Scotland vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Scotland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of Scotland, 2022

Date and Time: July 29, 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

Scotland vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is good for batting, as seen in the first T20I. Batters can play their shots freely right from the beginning and will get value for their strokes. It will be a challenge for the bowlers, who will have to be tight with their lines and lengths. Batting first is the way to go once again.

Scotland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted throughout the course of the game. Temperatures in Edinburgh are expected to range between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Scotland

Probable XI

George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Chris Sole.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Dane Cleaver, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi.

Scotland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand had a good all-round game in the first T20I. They batted well and bowled well too, dominating their opponents from start to finish. Scotland had no chance in the game whatsoever. They are under pressure and need to play out of their skin if they are to beat the Kiwis.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

Scotland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

