Scotland tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Scotland men’s cricket team players have taken a short trip to Zimbabwe for a training camp. Cricket Scotland organised the tour to prepare their players ahead of a gruelling international season, which consists of multiple 2024–2026 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures in the Netherlands and at home this year.

In Zimbabwe, Scotland will face Zimbabwe A in a series of three 50-over matches. The iconic Harare Sports Club will host each match. The Scots set base in Zimbabwe on April 13 and started off their tour with a couple of 20-over matches against the Zimbabwe Academy.

Cricket Scotland Head of Performance Steve Snell expressed his admiration for Zimbabwe Cricket's agreement to host Scotland. Snell also stated that the three 50-over matches against Zimbabwe A represent a “huge opportunity” for Scotland players as they prepare for the 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup League 2, which itself is a qualification platform for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni also welcomed the tour, stating that the series will allow the up-and-coming Zimbabwean cricketers a platform to test themselves against an international team.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Scotland tour of Zimbabwe 2025:

Scotland tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, April 24

1st Unofficial ODI: Zimbabwe A vs Scotland, 1:00 PM

Saturday, April 26

2nd Unofficial ODI: Zimbabwe A vs Scotland, 1:00 PM

Monday, April 28

3rd Unofficial ODI: Zimbabwe A vs Scotland, 1:00 PM

Scotland tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Scotland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will not be available on any television channel for live telecast in India. However, fans all over the world can still tune into Zimbabwe Cricket’s official YouTube channel, Zimbabwe Cricket, to catch the live streaming of all three matches between Zimbabwe A and Scotland.

Scotland tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full squads

Zimbabwe A

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, Alex Falao, Antum Naqvi, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Faraz Akram, Kundai Matigimu, Luke Jongwe, Matthew Campbell, Matthew Welch, Newman Nyamhuri, Prince Masvaure, Roy Kaia (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanaishe Kaitano, Tanaka Chivanga, Tanunurwa Makoni, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Timycen Maruma, Tony Munyonga, Brandon Senzere and Wallace Mubayiwa.

Scotland

Richie Berrington, Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Owen Gould, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris McBride, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

