Scotland vs England: 5 talking points

Here are the talking points from Scotland's remarkable win against England

Neelabhra Roy SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 02:38 IST 261 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Scotland registered their first win over England

Scotland scripted a huge upset and the most memorable victory in their cricketing history by beating England by 6 runs at Edinburgh.

Put into bat by Eoin Morgan, a majestic 140 by Callum MacLeod along with fifties from Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey propelled the Scots to their highest ODI score of 371. This was 34 runs more than their previous best of 341 against Canada at Christchurch during the World Cup qualifiers in 2014.

Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett took two wickets each while Mark Wood took one.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow gave the visitors a flying start by smashing the Scottish bowlers right from the beginning. Bairstow powered to his hundred in just 54 deliveries, the third fastest in England's ODI history. Scotland found hope after Richie Berrington dismissed Bairstow.

The likes of Mark Watt and Alasdair Evans dismissed many of England's middle-order but Moeen Ali and Liam Plunkett kept England in the chase.

Eventually, Scotland dismissed England for 365, winning the match by 6 runs. Mark Watt was the best bowler of the match with a spell of 3/55 from his 10 overs. Alasdair Evans and Richie Berrington took two wickets apiece with the former bowling the only maiden of the match.

With one of the most exciting matches of 2018 over, let's take a look at 5 talking points from the match.

#5 The start from the Scotland openers

The openers added 103 for the first wicket

Scotland needed a good start in order to put up a competitive score against a powerhouse like England and they did get one.

Openers Matthew Cross and Kyle Coetzer began slowly by adding just one run to the scoreboard in the first over. However, they began to bat steadily and began to smash some brilliant boundaries against the England bowlers.

Both batsmen were mainly dealing in boundaries but skipper Coetzer smashed two glorious sixes- one off Liam Plunkett over wide long-off to bring up his fifty and another straight over long off in Adil Rashid's over.

The pair added 103 for the first wicket which was Scotland's joint 4th highest opening stand in ODIs. The partnership came to an end after Coetzer was dismissed for 58 from 49 deliveries.

The partnership gave Scotland a solid foundation on which their other batsmen cashed.