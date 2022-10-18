Scotland vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 7

Scotland will lock horns with Ireland in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, October 19. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this exciting Group B fixture.

Scotland got off to a fantastic start to the competition. They faced the West Indies in their opening game and beat them convincingly to get off to a winning start to the the T20 World Cup.

After being asked to bat first, the Scottish side posted 160 on the board, thanks to George Munsey’s unbeaten 66 at the top of the order. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over West Indies on 118 to win the game by 42 runs.

Mark Watt starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/12. Scotland will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Ireland, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. They faced Zimbabwe in their first game and suffered a loss.

The Irish bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Zimbabwe posted 174 on the board. The Irish side picked up seven wickets in total, with Joshua Little finishing with three scalps.

In response, the batters failed to get going and finished their innings on 143/9, losing the game by 31 runs. They will now have to bring out their A-game to register their first win and keep their hope alive of making it to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Scotland vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Scotland vs Ireland, Match 7, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 19, 2022, Wednesday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. The spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the match.

Scotland vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Scotland vs Ireland Probable XIs

Scotland

The Scottish side got off to a winning start to the competition and don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, and Brad Wheal.

Ireland

The Irish side lost its first game against Zimbabwe and expect them to back their XI that featured in their first game.

Probable XI

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, and Joshua Little.

Scotland vs Ireland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Scotland vs Ireland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

