Scott Styris labels Smriti Mandhana as the "Virat Kohli of women's cricket"

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 19:06 IST

Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has compared Smriti Mandhana to Virat Kohli. The comparison was made when Styris was doing commentary during the first day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Styris also went on to add that Mandhana has the pedigree and the ability to impact women’s cricket, and it could be similar to how legendary West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards changed ODIs back in the day.

Styris said during commentary,



“She’s (Smriti Mandhana) the Virat Kohli of women’s cricket. And will be remembered as someone who changed women’s cricket much like Viv Richards did a long time ago in men’s cricket.”

The left-hander batsman will be one of the key players for India in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India started their campaign with an emphatic 17-run win over hosts Australia. Mandhana did not get off to an entirely bright start in the tournament as she was dismissed for just 10 runs off 11 balls.

However, India's bowlers, led by Poonam Yadav, who picked up four wickets to wreak havoc and derail Australia's innings, successfully defended the total .

India will next take on Bangladesh in their second group A clash at the WACA in Perth on Monday.


Published 21 Feb 2020, 19:06 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Smriti Mandhana BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
