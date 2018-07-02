Virat Kohli's incredible journey from 3 marks in Maths exam to earning 5 crores a Day

Seeing Virat Kohli, nobody can tell that he is the same spoiled little kid who got 3 marks in his maths exams as now he charges a whopping sum of 5 crores per day for endorsements. He is well known for his fierce batting in the cricket field and besides that for smashing every single record previously set by the legend Sachin Tendulkar.

You all must have some or the other reason to admire this amazing sportsman. Virat is the perfect example of how to turn your life around. This is why I have chosen this topic to inspire some young blood and to motivate them to achieve something big in life. So, let's take a look at the incredible journey of Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli was born on 5 November 1988 in Delhi. His father, Prem Kohli, worked as a criminal lawyer and his mother, Saroj Kohli, is a housewife. Kohli's family told that when he was three-years-old, he would just pick up a cricket bat, start swinging it and asking his father to bowl at him.

He was raised in Uttam Nagar, Delhi and started his schooling at Vishal Bharti Public School. In 1998, the West Delhi inaugurated an Academy, and Kohli, a nine-year-old, was part of its first intake.

In ninth grade, he shifted to Savier Convent in Paschim Vihar to help his cricket practice. After representing Delhi at various age-group levels and domestic cricket. The most difficult time in Kohli's life arrived at the age of 18 and that was his father's death, but the man fought with it bravely as on the very next day he was on the cricket field, playing a match-saving knock for Delhi against Karnataka.

After facing these tough phases and progressing his performance day by day, Kohli became worthy enough to get a spot in U19 Team India. He subsequently captained India Under 19s and led them to victory at the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia.

Finally, he made his ODI debut for Team India against Sri Lanka at the age of 19 in August 2008 and the rest is history.

The story after his debut is well known by every Indian cricket fan. He has uncountable achievements against his name, he is considered as the only cricketer who has the potential to beat Sachin Tendulkar's records. Lately, in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, the young cricketer has achieved another feat of completing 8,000 runs faster than any other batsman.

These impeccable performances and utmost dedication are the reason behind the upliftment of his status from a failure in Mathematics to a renowned personality who now charges an endorsement fee of Rs 5 crore per day.

All that takes to be as successful as he is, is faith in what you love, dedication towards achieving your goal, utmost hard work, and a right attitude. Get all the pieces in the correct place and you will rule the world. Share your favorite Virat Kohli moment in the comment box below. Like and Follow for more inspiring stories.