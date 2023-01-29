"Selected him just to give him a free T-shirt" - Fans react to Prithvi Shaw's absence from India's playing XI for 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

Dynamic opening batter Prithvi Shaw was not included in Team India's playing XI for the side's second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand on Sunday, January 29.
Shaw, who has showcased stellar form in domestic cricket, made a comeback to the national team after almost 18 months. However, the talented opener failed to find a place in the Men in Blue's starting XI for the first two matches of the rubber.
Many fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Shaw's absence. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Meanwhile, India made only one change to their lineup, bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Umrah Malik. The second T20I is a must-win encounter for Hardik Pandya and Co. to stay afloat in the series.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Here are the playing XIs for the encounter:
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Prithvi Shaw has done exceptionally well in domestic cricket of late
Playing for Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw was in stellar batting form in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy 2023. The youngster made headlines with a spectacular 379-run knock against Assam earlier this month.
With 595 runs in 10 innings, he is the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai this season. His performances have been impressive in the latest editions of white-ball domestic competitions as well.
Shaw last represented India in July 2021. It remains to be seen if the team management decides to give him a go in the third and final T20I of the series, which is slated to be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.
