"Selected him just to give him a free T-shirt" - Fans react to Prithvi Shaw's absence from India's playing XI for 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

Dynamic opening batter Prithvi Shaw was not included in Team India's playing XI for the side's second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand on Sunday, January 29.

Shaw, who has showcased stellar form in domestic cricket, made a comeback to the national team after almost 18 months. However, the talented opener failed to find a place in the Men in Blue's starting XI for the first two matches of the rubber.

Ƥ @Pallette_ Why no Prithvi Shaw Why no Prithvi Shaw 😏

Gabbar @GabbbarSingh Still no Prithvi Shaw. It’s a joke. They selected him just to give him a free T-shirt. Still no Prithvi Shaw. It’s a joke. They selected him just to give him a free T-shirt.

Pankaj Singh @PankajS42017818 Team management still not sure how to proceed in T20 matches. Doing same mistakes again in team selection after not selecting #PrithviShaw in playing 11. Also Hardik Pandya doesn’t look like a Captain material. His statements looks bigger than what his team is doing. Team management still not sure how to proceed in T20 matches. Doing same mistakes again in team selection after not selecting #PrithviShaw in playing 11. Also Hardik Pandya doesn’t look like a Captain material. His statements looks bigger than what his team is doing.

SAURABH YADAV @SAURABH27702610 #PrithviShaw team management kiya kar rahe ho yaar t 20 key best batsman ko mauka nhi dey rahe ho. #PrithviShaw team management kiya kar rahe ho yaar t 20 key best batsman ko mauka nhi dey rahe ho.

On Drive @Adityaaaaa10

Still going with Statpadders Ishan & Gill at the top. This team didn't learned anything after the SF defeat in WC.

No hate To Gill, He his next big thing, but he his not suitable to this format.

#INDvNZ #BCCI #Cricket No Prithvi Shaw again 🫥.Still going with Statpadders Ishan & Gill at the top. This team didn't learned anything after the SF defeat in WC.No hate To Gill, He his next big thing, but he his not suitable to this format. No Prithvi Shaw again 🫥.Still going with Statpadders Ishan & Gill at the top. This team didn't learned anything after the SF defeat in WC. No hate To Gill, He his next big thing, but he his not suitable to this format.#INDvNZ #BCCI #Cricket

Vishvjeet Yadav @Vishvjeet1819 #PrithviShaw



Justice for Prithvi shaw Justice for Prithvi shaw #PrithviShawJustice for Prithvi shaw💔

CrickLife @Crick4Life Still no Prithvi Shaw! #AskStar poor guy what does he have to do ? @StarSportsIndia Still no Prithvi Shaw! #AskStar poor guy what does he have to do ? @StarSportsIndia

Meanwhile, India made only one change to their lineup, bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Umrah Malik. The second T20I is a must-win encounter for Hardik Pandya and Co. to stay afloat in the series.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Here are the playing XIs for the encounter:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Prithvi Shaw has done exceptionally well in domestic cricket of late

Playing for Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw was in stellar batting form in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy 2023. The youngster made headlines with a spectacular 379-run knock against Assam earlier this month.

With 595 runs in 10 innings, he is the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai this season. His performances have been impressive in the latest editions of white-ball domestic competitions as well.

Shaw last represented India in July 2021. It remains to be seen if the team management decides to give him a go in the third and final T20I of the series, which is slated to be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

