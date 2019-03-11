×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia 2019: Selection headaches dominate the conversation ahead of 5th ODI

Shyam
ANALYST
Feature
224   //    11 Mar 2019, 23:55 IST

Ashton Turner turned the 3rd ODI on its head with his blitzkrieg innings
Ashton Turner turned the 3rd ODI on its head with his blitzkrieg innings

India and Australia have both played great cricket in the series so far, with neither team being truly dominant. But close matches are fun for everyone except the selectors.

For the selectors, close matches give plenty of headaches in terms of finalizing a team. With a big tournament like the World Cup coming up in May, it is vital that the selection committees of the respective countries get their combination right.

The Indian selectors already have trouble trying to slot KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Ambati Rayudu in the middle order. The battle is intense, with four people competing for 2 slots.

What makes the think tank's work even harder is the difference of conditions in matches. The pitch at Mohali was a flat deck and offered no spin whatsoever. To compare Rahul and Pant's performance on that pitch against say Rayudu, becomes tough and probably even unfair.

India have just one more international match before the World Cup, and it is questionable as to whether their selection woes would be resolved in that one match.

The Australian selectors probably have even bigger headaches. The million dollar question is whether Steven Smith and David Warner would feature in the Australian team for the World Cup.

Australia have shown a lot of fight and played great cricket even without the two banned superstars. Whether Smith and Warner will be picked on the basis of their IPL performance, only time will tell. Considering that they have been left out of the last 2 matches against Pakistan, it will be very difficult to select them on merit.

It would also not be appropriate to select players for the 50-over format on the basis of performances in the shorter format of the game.

However, Australia may have found another match winner in Ashton Turner. Those who watch the Big Bash Down Under would know that Turner plays for the Perth Scorchers. Turner came into the series against India at the last minute, for the injured Marcus Stoinis. And Stoinis is also a proven match winner.

Advertisement

The Aussie selectors have a decision to make. Do they continue with Turner, do they get back Stoinis, or do they play the both of them?

On the bowling front too, Justin Langer and Co will have to figure out the best combination when some of the premier bowlers come back into the side. Who will be chosen among Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter Nile and Adam Zampa? Thankfully, Australia have more time to select the team. They play Pakistan in a 5 match ODI series, their last international series before the World Cup.

Selectors having headaches is always good for the fans. Games will go down to the wire, there will be thrilling performances and a lot of records too could get broken. As it is in all cases, it is a zero-sum game; the pain for the selectors will result in gain for the spectators.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Marcus Stoinis Ashton Turner
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Aus 2019: Marcus Stoinis suffers fractured thumb; unlikely for final ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, Download PDF of IND vs AUS 2019 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Match details & Venue stats 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Ashton Turner special helps visitors level the series 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Match details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Virat Kohli surprised by DRS decision in Mohali ODI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us