×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Selectors can not challenge Kohli or Shastri, believes Syed Kirmani

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
News
412   //    08 Oct 2018, 21:44 IST

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

These days, the Indian selection panel led by MSK Prasad is facing lot of criticism due to their surprising decisions. Many former and current players including Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar etc. have raised questions regarding selection measures.

The latest name on this list is India's former chief selector and ex-wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who believes that India's head coach Ravi Shastri is performing the selector role, as the MSK Prasad-led selection panel is not experienced enough to challenge the decisions of Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli.

The comments came in the wake of the controversy over the exclusion of Karun Nair and Murali Vijay from the Test squad.

After the announcement of the Indian team for the ongoing Windies Tests, Indian batsmen Nair and Vijay claimed that they were not spoken to by the selectors before or after being dropped, a claim that chief selector Prasad has dismissed, by stating that both the batsmen were duly informed.


Syed Kirmani played 88 tests for India
Syed Kirmani played 88 tests for India

During an interview given to PTI, Kirmani was asked for his opinion regarding current selections. He said, "If you ask me Ravi Shastri is the main selector, being the coach. He along with captain and senior members will discuss and put it across to the selection committee. The current selection committee, with due respect, is inexperienced compared to these guys, and they better listen to what the team management wants because they cannot debate with Shastri and Kohli, who have much more experience."

Citing his own example, he further said, "Luck also plays a role in selection. Take my example. I was sidelined at the peak of my career,"

The current selection panel comprises of five members, who are low on international playing experience including the chief selector Prasad, who represented national team in just six Tests and 17 ODIs, while the other four members have played even less with Sarandeep Singh (2 Tests, 5 ODIs), Devang Gandhi (4 Tests, 3 ODIs), Jatin Paranjpe (4 ODIs) and Gagan Khoda (2 ODIs).

These numbers strongly support his words.

Kirmani, who is considered among India's finest ever wicket-keepers, when asked about Rishabh Pant, who has broken into the Test mainly on the basis of his batting and not his glove work, said, "Pant has a long way to go as he is yet to learn the basics of wicket-keeping."

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Virat Kohli Karun Nair BCCI ICC Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Can the lowly West Indies challenge the mighty Indian team?
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma's exclusion: A curious case of double...
RELATED STORY
Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead...
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli is the right man for the job
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's 24th Test 100 - Statistical Highlights 
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian youngsters who can...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018: 5 Players who can top the batting...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian ODI specialists who failed miserably in Tests
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us