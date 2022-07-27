Selectors likely to hold talks with Shikhar Dhawan over future plans after tour of Zimbabwe  - Reports 

Members of the Team India selection committee are expected to hold talks with Shikhar Dhawan regarding his batting approach and future following the tour of Zimbabwe.

The veteran batter has been reduced to a single-format player in national colors and has expressed his desire to represent India at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

With the format evolving and encouraging brisk starts, Dhawan has remained rooted in the traditional approach of settling down and accelerating gradually. Skipper Rohit Sharma has advocated the modern approach fuelled by brute aggression and has led by example in recent encounters.

Shikhar Dhawan's ODI runs breakdown:



Overs 1-10: 2859 runs, 43 avg, 84 SR

Overs 11-20: 1688 runs, 55 avg, 89 SR

Overs 21-30: 1301 runs, 62 avg, 113 SR

Overs 31-40: 534 runs, 33 avg, 119 SR

Overs 41-50: 53 runs, 13 avg, 129 SR





The flamboyant left-handed batter struggled during the tour of England recently, where he scored 41 runs in three matches. Venturing into the ODI setup after six months, Dhawan struggled to find rhythm in the first contest at The Oval, while Rohit Sharma looked at his best on the other end.

The Delhi batter scored a 54-ball 31 and shared an unbeaten 114-run opening partnership with Rohit (76) to guide India home in the match.

Stating that the coaching staff will assist the player should a change in his batting approach be required, a member of the selection committee told InsideSport:

“There is no problem between Shikhar and Rohit. It’s just that both have different ideas. It is not a bad thing. But yes, we will have a sit down with Shikhar probably after Zimbabwe tour on understanding his future plans. If he needs to change his batting approach, Vikram and Rahul are there to talk to him. We won’t interfere.”

His strike rate was a pivotal point of concern when it came to the shortest format of the game. He eventually lost his place to the likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan despite performing consistently in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"With KL Rahul, Shubman and Ishan around, Dhawan will need to understand that demand" - Team India selector

While the experienced batter holds impeccable chemistry with Rohit at the top of the order, their approach is in sharp contrast to one another. The southpaw is in dire need of a revamped approach to batting to fend off competition from Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. With the 50-over World Cup not too far off, he will have to grab the opportunities with both hands and get some crucial runs under his belt.

Claiming that the veteran batter is well in contention at the moment, the selector said:

“There is no reason to panic. Shikhar is doing just fine. Yes, the demand of the game is now such that you will have to be quick off the blocks. With KL, Shubman and Ishan around, Dhawan will need to understand that demand. I am sure, he will do just fine,”

The Delhi batter will next be seen leading Team India in the third ODI against West Indies on Wednesday (July 27) at the Queen's Park Oval.

Should Dhawan be Rohit Sharma's first-choice opener in ODIs going forward despite his outdated approach? Let us know what you think.

