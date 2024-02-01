Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Most Runs and wickets after South Zone vs Central Zone (Updated) ft. Richa Ghosh and Anuja Patil

A total of three matches took place in round two of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 on Thursday, February 1. The teams batting first won two of these three matches.

In the fourth match between East Zone and North Zone, North Zone won the toss and elected to field. Richa Ghosh scored 124 runs off 118 deliveries and helped East Zone reach a total of 307 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Mannat Kashyap was the pick of the bowlers for North Zone and took four wickets for 39 runs in 10 overs. Chitra Singh Jamwal and Tanisha Ohlan picked two wickets each.

North Zone were bundled out for 113 runs in 32.2 overs. None of the batters managed to score more than 30 runs for the team. Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for East Zone and took two wickets for 16 runs.

West Zone elected to bat first after winning the toss against North East Zone in the fifth match. Tejal Hasabnis, Humairaa Kaazi and Radha Yadav scored half-centuries for West Zone. They helped the team post a total of 393 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Debasmita Dutta took four wickets for 74 runs in 10 overs for North East Zone.

North East Zone could only make 61 runs before getting all out in 26.5 overs and lost the match by a huge margin of 332.

Aunja Patil was the pick of the bowlers for West Zone and took four wickets for just 10 runs in nine overs.

In the sixth match, South Zone elected to bat after winning the toss. They lost the first four wickets for just 65 runs. A partnership of 112 runs between Arundathi Reddy and Sajeevan Sajana helped the team recover quickly. South Zone were bundled out for 216 runs.

Dayalan Hemalatha and Bharti Fulmali added 105 runs for the fourth wicket for Central Zone after they lost the first three wickets for 98 runs. This helped Central Zone reach the target of 217 runs in 47.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Arundathi Reddy 2 2 137 - 82 68.5 85.09 0 2 14 1 2 Smriti Mandhana"}">Smriti Mandhana 1 1 136 - 136 136 115.25 1 0 15 5 3 Richa Ghosh 2 2 124 - 124 62 101.63 1 0 14 3 4 Tanisha Ohlan 2 2 122 1 97* 122 85.31 0 1 13 1 5 Deepti Sharma 2 2 113 - 109 56.5 76.35 1 0 17 0 6 Uma Chetry 2 2 98 - 54 49 106.52 0 1 12 2 7 Tejal Hasabnis 2 2 95 1 89 95 146.15 0 1 16 0 8 Nuzhat Parween 2 2 91 1 51* 91 67.4 0 1 11 0 9 Sajeevan Sajana 2 2 91 - 85 45.5 79.13 0 1 10 0 10 Shafali Verma 2 2 90 - 64 45 103.44 0 1 12 3

Arundathi Reddy has moved to the top of the list with 137 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 85.09. Smriti Mandhana made 136 runs in her first outing in round one and has slipped to second place.

Richa Ghosh has jumped to third place and has scored 124 runs in two matches at an average of 62. Tanisha Ohlan has moved to fourth place from third and has 122 runs to her name. Deepti Sharma has slipped to fifth place from second having amassed 113 runs in two matches.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Anuja Patil"}">Anuja Patil 2 7 62 4 8.85 3.26 16.28 1 0 2 Mannat Kashyap 2 6 92 4 15.33 4.6 20 1 0 3 Meghna Singh"}">Meghna Singh 2 5 58 3 11.6 2.9 24 0 0 4 Debasmita Dutta 2 4 97 4 24.25 5.33 27.25 1 0 5 Arundathi Reddy 2 4 102 2 25.5 5.51 27.75 0 0 6 Sonam Yadav 2 3 37 2 12.33 2.17 34 0 0 7 Sayali Satghare 2 3 50 2 16.66 3.57 28 0 0 8 Radha Yadav 2 3 53 3 17.66 5.38 19.66 0 0 9 Tarannum Pathan 2 3 91 3 30.33 5.05 36 0 0 10 Amanjot Kaur 1 2 34 2 17 3.4 30 0 0

Anuja Patil has become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament having climbed there from the second position. She has taken seven wickets in two matches at an average of 8.85.

Mannat Kashyap has slipped to second place from first and has picked six wickets. Meghna Singh was earlier the top wicket-taker and is now in third place. She has taken five wickets in two matches.

Debasmita Dutta’s four-wicket haul in round two has helped her jump to fourth place on this list. Arundathi Reddy is in fifth position with four wickets to her name in two matches.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App