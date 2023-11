Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads match timings and live-streaming details

BCCI is all set to host the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20, starting on November 24, Friday. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and Stadium B in Lucknow will host all the matches of the competition.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was won by Central Zone as they beat West Zone by nine wickets in the summit clash in November 2022. This year's campaign is the second edition of the competition.

A total of six teams are part of the tournament namely East Zone, West Zone, North East Zone, North Zone, Central Zone and South Zone. Top cricketers from 37 domestic teams will take part across six different zonal sides this season.

Each team will play the other five sides in a single round-robin format with the top two sides at the end of the league phase making it to the grand finale on December 4, Monday. The winning sides will bag two points for every victory in the league phase.

Earlier in 2015, the competition used to be played as two-day matches. Later, in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18, it was changed to three-day games. However, the BCCI changed it to T20 format last year with the inaugural edition taking place in November 2022.

Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, November 24

East Zone vs West Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

North East Zone vs North Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

Central Zone vs South Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 26

North Zone vs South Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

East Zone vs North East Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

Central Zone vs West Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 28

East Zone vs South Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

Central Zone vs North Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

North East Zone vs West Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 30

North Zone vs West Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

Central Zone vs East Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

North East Zone vs South Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4:30 PM IST

Saturday, December 2

Central Zone vs North East Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

South Zone vs West Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow, 11:00 AM IST

East Zone vs North Zone - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4:30 PM IST

Monday, December 4

Final - TBD vs TBD - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4:30 PM IST

Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Senior Women's Interzonal T20 Trophy will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema App and Website. The live broadcast will be available on Sports18 for fans in India.

Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy 2023: Full Squads

Central Zone

Ekta Bisht (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Poonam Khemnar, Punam Raut, Jasia Akhter, Disha Kasat, D Hemalatha, Nishu Chaudhary, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, K.P Chaudhary, Nikita Singh

East Zone

Titas Sadhu, Meta Pal, Ashwini Kumari, Deepti Sharma, Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Mamta Paswan, Indrani Roy, Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Umma K Chetry, Jinti Moni Kalita, Priyanka Acharjee

North East Zone

Nabam Yapu, Haorungbam Kiran Bala Chanu, Rajkumari Linthoingabi Devi, Keisham Kalpana Devi, Riticia Nongbet, Luiza Tamang, Debasmita Dutta, Lalrinmawii, PC Varsangzuali, Limatola Ao, Sentilemla Imsong, Jyoti Thapa, Sariba Khan, Purnimaya Gurung, Primula Chetri. Standbys: Koijam Ranjita, Ajima Sangma, Vanlalremtluangi, Alemienla, Tshering Ongmu Lepcha

North Zone

Shafali Verma (c), Harleen Deol (vc), Sushma Verma (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Parushi Prabhakar, Tanya Bhatia (Wicket-Keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Kashvi Gautam, Neelam Bisht, Mannat Kashyap, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Chitra Singh Jamwal, Suman Gulia, Madhu Dhama

South Zone

Shikha Pandey (c), Lakshminarayan Nethra, Bareddy Anusha, Bhogi Shravani, Minnu Mani, Divya Ganesh, Drisya I V, Neeragattu Anusha, Purvaja Prashant Verlekar, Vrinda Dinesh, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Vaishna Saibu (wk), Anusha Sundaresan, Gongadi Trisha, Shabnam Shakil

West Zone

To be announced