SEO vs TSK Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 Qualifier?

Seattle Orcas (SEO) and Texas Super Kings (TSK) will face off in the Qualifier of the MLC 2023 on Thursday, July 27 (Friday, July 28 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

The Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, have arguably been the standout team of the tournament. Having won four out of five matches, they have garnered eight points and a net run rate of +0.725.

Even in the game where they lost to Sunil Narine’s Los Angeles Knight Riders, they were in a commanding position before Rilee Rossouw played an absolute blinder.

They will go into the match after beating MI New York by two wickets in their previous match. The Orcas’ bowlers felt the heat as New York scored 194 for the loss of eight wickets after being put in to bat first. Imad Wasim and Harmeet Singh picked up two wickets apiece, but New York finished with 194 for eight.

Thereafter, Heinrich Klaasen stepped up as the Orcas chased down the target with four balls to spare. Klassen stayed not out on 110 off 44 balls with nine fours and seven sixes.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, finished second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.570. They will also be high on confidence after beating San Francisco Unicorns by three wickets in their previous match. They chased down a target of 172 with five balls to spare.

MLC 2023, SEO vs TSK Prediction: Can the Super Kings beat the Orcas?

The Seattle Orcas will go into the match as the favorites. In the league stage, they defeated the Super Kings by eight wickets.

The Super Kings, however, have the potential to spring a surprise in the Qualifier.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win this MLC 2023 match.

