Shabnim Ismail's 5 best spells in white-ball cricket

Veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail claimed a memorable hat-trick in match number 14 of the Women’s Hundred at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. The right-arm pacer claimed three wickets off the last three balls of the match as Welsh Fire beat Birmingham Phoenix by three runs.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Welsh Fire posted 137/7 as skipper Tammy Beaumont top-scored with 59 off 40 balls. In reply, Birmingham Phoenix seemed to be cruising at 134/1. They needed only four runs off the last three balls. However, Ismail claimed three wickets off the last three deliveries to help Welsh Fire script a spectacular win.

The 34-year-old cleaned up the well-set Tess Flintoff for 55 off 45 balls. On the next ball, Erin Burns (0) was caught as she miscued an attempted big hit. Ismail then produced another good delivery to clean up Issy Wong (0). Birmingham Phoenix were stuck on 134/4 as Welsh Fire celebrated a stunning come-from-behind triumph.

In the wake of her hat-trick in The Hundred, we revisit five of Ismail's best spells in white ball cricket.

#1 (6/10) vs Netherlands

The 34-year-old proved too good for the Netherlands in 2011. (Pic: Getty Images)

Ismail ran through Netherlands’ batting line-up with spectacular figures of 6/10 in 8.3 overs in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match in Savar in November 2011. South Africa posted 269/5 after winning the toss and batting first as Mignon du Preez scored 65 off 86 and Cri-Zelda Brits 63 off 97.

In the defense of the total, Ismail scythed through Netherlands’ batting line-up as they were bundled out for 36 in 16.3 overs. The seasoned pacer dismissed openers Miranda Veringmeier (2) and Denise van Deventer (0) before adding the scalps of Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (6) and Carlijn de Groot (1).

Moseline Daniels claimed the other four wickets to finish with figures of 4/25 from eight overs.

#2 (5/12) vs Pakistan

The South African pacer has bowled a number of memorable spells in international cricket. (Pic: Getty Images)

The South African pacer claimed 5/12 against Pakistan in Kingsmead, Durban in the second T20I of the three-match series in January 2021. The South Africans batted first in the game and were held to 133/5 despite Tazmin Brits’ 66 off 58 balls.

Ismail, however, ensured victory for the hosts with a brilliant five-fer. She had Muneeba Ali caught behind for 1 and cleaned up Nida Dar for a golden duck before knocking over Ayesha Zafar (2) as well.

The right-armer also got the scalps of Ayesha Naseem (33) and Aliya Riaz (39) as Pakistan were held to 115/7.

#3 (5/8) vs Ireland

The fast bowler blew away Ireland with a five-wicket haul in June 2022. (Pic: Getty Images)

Ismail registered superb figures of 5/8 in 8.5 overs in Dublin in June 2022 in the ICC Women's Championship.

After winning the toss and batting first, South Africa put up 278/5 on the board as skipper Sune Luus top-scored with 93 off 104 balls, while Laura Wolvaardt scored 89 off 128.

Ismail’s superb bowling effort then saw Ireland being bundled out for 89 in 32.5 overs. The fast bowler had Gaby Lewis (0) and Rachel Delaney (0) caught behind, while Leah Paul (1) was clean bowled.

Ireland were in dire straits at 8/4 when Shauna Kavanagh was also castled for a duck. Ismail completed her five-wicket haul by dismissing No. 11 batter Cara Murray for 0.

#4 (5/30) vs India

Shabnim Ismail is bowling against India in the 2022 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

The South African bowling legend yet again stood out with figures of 5/30 against India in Johannesburg in the third T20I of the three-match series in February 2018.

The hosts won the toss and invited the Women in Blue to bat first. Ismail ran through the Indian batting as they were cleaned up for 133 in 17.5 overs.

The seasoned pacer dismissed the well-set Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur (48), having her caught behind with an away-swinger. Jemimah Rodrigues (6) then drove one uppishly to cover. Ismail added the scalps of Anuja Patil (7), Poonam Yadav (3), and Pooja Vastrakar (2) as India folded with 2.1 overs still remaining.

South Africa chased down the target in 19 overs, with five wickets in hand, as Sune Luus scored 41, while Chloe Tryon hammered 34 off 15.

#5 (3/12) vs West Indies

The South African pacer celebrates a wicket with teammates. (Pic: Getty Images)

Ismail claimed 3/12 as South Africa beat West Indies by 11 runs in a low-scoring T20I in Durban in March 2016. Batting first, the hosts were held to 125/6 as Anisa Mohammed (2/23) and Hayley Matthews (2/24) came up with impressive bowling performances.

Ismail, however, throttled the Windies with a brilliant spell of 3/12 from four overs as the batting side were restricted to 114/6. The pace bowler dismissed Stafanie Taylor for 4 and had Hayley Matthews caught behind for a golden duck.

She also got the wicket of Kycia Knight for 8 as West Indies slid to 16/4. The disastrous start cost them despite Deandra Dottin’s 40.