Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen replace Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal in India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and fast bowler Kuldeep Sen have been named as replacements for Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

Some media reports had earlier claimed that Jadeja was doubtful for the Bangladesh series. An official BCCI release on Wednesday, November 23 confirmed that the seasoned all-rounder is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the medical team. Young left-arm pacer Dayal has been ruled out due to a lower back issue.

Both Kuldeep and Shahbaz were earlier named in the squad for the three-match ODI series in New Zealand, which starts on November 25 in Auckland. They will now be a part of the squad traveling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad that is currently in New Zealand.

Team India will play three one-dayers in Bangladesh from December 4 to December 10. The final game of the ODI series has been shifted from Dhaka to Chittagong since the country’s opposition has announced plans for a protest the same day.

After the one-day series, India will also play Tests in Bangladesh from December 14 to 26. The first Test will be held in Chattogram and the second in Dhaka.

Updated Team India squads for Bangladesh & New Zealand ODIs

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

The selectors have also named India A squads for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

The first four-day game will be played from November 29-December 2 and the second from December 6-9.

