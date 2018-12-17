×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shai Hope hits the third fastest half-century in T20I cricket 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
232   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:03 IST

Image result for Shai Hope 55 off 23 balls against West Indies

West Indies batsman Shai Hope blasted the Bangladeshi bowling line up in the first T20I match at Sylhet International Stadium on Monday. It was an amazing performance by Hope who plundered Bangladesh bowling line up and helped West Indies win the first T20I by 8 wickets.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first. A great bowling effort by West Indies bowlers helped them to bowl out Bangladesh for 129 runs in 19 overs. Chasing the target of 130 runs to win, Shai Hope came to open the innings and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Hope scored the third fastest half-century in the history of T20I cricket off 16 balls and helped West Indies to post 91 for 1 in 6 overs. It was an amazing display of batting by Hope who was dismissed for 55 off 23 balls with 6 sixes and 3 fours.

His innings gave the foundation for West Indies to chase down the target with 55 balls to spare. It gave West Indies a much-needed win after losing the ODI series 1-2.

Yuvraj is the current holder of the fastest half-century in T20I cricket off 12 balls against England during the 2007 ICC World T20 held in South Africa. Colin Munro, for his half-century off 14 balls against Sri Lanka at Auckland in 2016, holds the second position.

Today’s performance by Shai Hope is the third fastest half-century in T20I cricket off 16 balls. Paul Stirling of Ireland, S Myburgh of Netherlands and Chris Gayle of West Indies scored half-centuries off 17 balls.

While Stirling of Ireland scored half-century off 17 balls against Afghanistan on March 24 2012, S Myburgh of Netherlands reached 50 off 17 balls against Ireland on March 21, 2014. Chris Gayle smashed 50 off 17 balls against South Africa on January 9, 2015.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shai Hope
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Bangladesh vs West Indies, third ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Stats: Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh crush West Indies by 8 wickets to seal the...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh thrash West Indies to take 1-0 lead 
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Taijul bowls Bangladesh to win against Windies in first Test
RELATED STORY
Shai Hope's unbeaten 146 helps Windies level series...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 22 Nov
BAN 324/10 & 125/10
WIN 246/10 & 139/10
Bangladesh win by 64 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Nov
BAN 508/10
WIN 111/10 & 213/10
Bangladesh win by an innings and 184 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
1st ODI | Sun, 09 Dec
WIN 195/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 196/5 (35.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 5 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 11 Dec
BAN 255/7 (50.0 ov)
WIN 256/6 (49.4 ov)
Windies win by 4 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 14 Dec
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
1st T20I | Today
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd T20I | Thu, 20 Dec, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sat, 22 Dec, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us