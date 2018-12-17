Shai Hope hits the third fastest half-century in T20I cricket

West Indies batsman Shai Hope blasted the Bangladeshi bowling line up in the first T20I match at Sylhet International Stadium on Monday. It was an amazing performance by Hope who plundered Bangladesh bowling line up and helped West Indies win the first T20I by 8 wickets.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first. A great bowling effort by West Indies bowlers helped them to bowl out Bangladesh for 129 runs in 19 overs. Chasing the target of 130 runs to win, Shai Hope came to open the innings and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Hope scored the third fastest half-century in the history of T20I cricket off 16 balls and helped West Indies to post 91 for 1 in 6 overs. It was an amazing display of batting by Hope who was dismissed for 55 off 23 balls with 6 sixes and 3 fours.

His innings gave the foundation for West Indies to chase down the target with 55 balls to spare. It gave West Indies a much-needed win after losing the ODI series 1-2.

Yuvraj is the current holder of the fastest half-century in T20I cricket off 12 balls against England during the 2007 ICC World T20 held in South Africa. Colin Munro, for his half-century off 14 balls against Sri Lanka at Auckland in 2016, holds the second position.

Today’s performance by Shai Hope is the third fastest half-century in T20I cricket off 16 balls. Paul Stirling of Ireland, S Myburgh of Netherlands and Chris Gayle of West Indies scored half-centuries off 17 balls.

While Stirling of Ireland scored half-century off 17 balls against Afghanistan on March 24 2012, S Myburgh of Netherlands reached 50 off 17 balls against Ireland on March 21, 2014. Chris Gayle smashed 50 off 17 balls against South Africa on January 9, 2015.

