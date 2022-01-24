"I do not believe a wicketkeeper should be a captain" - Shane Warne chips in on India's Test captaincy debate

Australian spin wizard Shane Warne has backed Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as Test skipper ahead of Rishabh Pant. According to Warne, a wicketkeeper should not be a captain.

India are looking to appoint a new Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down from the post following their series loss in South Africa. Rohit, Bumrah, Pant and KL Rahul are among the names being discussed for the key post.

Speaking to ANI, Warne shared his views about India's Test captaincy candidates. He said:

"I do not believe a wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant) should be a captain, I believe a wicketkeeper makes a good deputy, a good vice-captain. Looking at the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah can make a good captain, Rohit Sharma can make a good captain."

The former Aussie leg-spinner admitted he was not surprised with Kohli's decision to quit the captaincy considering the kind of pressure and expectations the job brings along with it.

Praising Kohli, he said:

"Virat is such an inspiration to so many people, he is an inspirational leader and I am sad to see him resign as captain and step down. He is still playing Test cricket and he still believes that it is the number one form of the game.

"He will still be playing Test cricket for a long time and I look forward to seeing him play the longest format. I am a big fan of his."

Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain, having led the team to 40 wins in 68 matches. Under him, India registered their maiden Test series win in Australia in 2018-19.

"If Rahane finds form again then he can do it" - Shane Warne on India’s next Test leader

Among the names doing the rounds, Warne picked Rohit as the frontrunner to be named India's next Test captain. He also claimed that Ajinkya Rahane could do the job provided he regained his form.

The 52-year-old opined:

"Rohit has done a good job in shorter formats, so he will be the favorite to lead the side. KL Rahul could do it, I would love to say Rahane but he has lost form, if Rahane was in form or he finds that form again then he can do it.

"He is a very good captain, India is lucky to have so many options but I think Rohit will get the captaincy."

Rohit took over the T20 captaincy from Kohli following the T20 World Cup. He was also named India's new ODI leader ahead of the South Africa series.

However, he was ruled out of the tour and KL Rahul was named stand-in skipper for the one-dayers against the Proteas.

