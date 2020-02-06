Shane Warne explains why he will not be able to play in the Bushfire Cricket Match

Cricket Australia Bushfire Relief Announcement had earlier said Warne will captain one of the two teams

While the final Playing XIs for the upcoming Bushfire Relief Match were revealed earlier today, it was also confirmed that Shane Warne will be missing the encounter, since the new timing and venue of the match clashes with his other commitments.

Originally slated to be played as a curtain raiser to the Big Bash League final on February 8 (Saturday), the charity match will now be played a day later (Saturday, 9th) because rain has been forecast over the weekend. If that forecast proves accurate, at least one match will have to be called off in any case. The encounter has been shifted from Sydney to Melbourne (Junction Oval).

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, who was announced as a captain of one of the two teams, will not be able to participate in the rescheduled game - along with former Australian international stars Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey.

Warne cited a prior commitment with the Mandela Foundation in Cape Town on Sunday, and took to Twitter to bemoan the fact that no airline is from South Africa to Australia was available so he could commit to both the foundation as well as the charity game. He cheekily added, though, that he will be able to fly to Australia if only someone offers him his private jet!

Very sad & disappointed to be missing Sunday’s cricket bash game. The reason being - I have an 8am commitment for the Mandela foundation and a walk in Capetown on Tuesday morning at 8am. No airlines can get me there in time. Happy to play if someone offers up there private plane? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 6, 2020