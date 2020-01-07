×
Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to potentially feature in Cricket Australia's Bushfire fundraiser

Arvind S
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020 IST

Ponting and Warne could feature in a fundraising match organized by Cricket Australia

Australian legends Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne are set to take the field in a special fundraising match for victims of the devastating Australian bushfires.

According to reports, Cricket Australia are considering organizing the match in the lead-up to the Big Bash League final.

Ponting and Warne are a part of the commentary teams of Channel Seven and FOX Networks, Cricket Australia's official broadcast partners, and are set to feature in the proposed match.

Other celebrities, as well as current players, could also be involved in the fundraising event. A date for the match has not yet been finalized, but Cricket Australia are believed to be interested in organizing it ahead of the BBL Final which takes place on February 8.

The venue for the match has also not been decided and will depend on which team wins the first BBL Qualifier on January 31st.

Sporting personalities have played a massive role in raising funds for those affected by the bushfires that have ravaged parts of Victoria and New South Wales.

Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short and Glenn Maxwell both pledged $250 for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League, while tennis star Nick Nyrgios promised to donate $200 for every ace he served during the Australian summer.

Shane Warne put his Baggy Green up for auction, with bidding reaching $316,000 at the time of writing, while WTA World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will donate the entire prize money she wins in the ongoing Brisbane International event.

