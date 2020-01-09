Shane Warne’s baggy green becomes most valuable cricket memorabilia; beats MS Dhoni's bat and Don Bradman cap

Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

Warne's baggy green has become the most valuable auction piece ever surpassing Sir Don Bradman's cap.

The baggy green cap of Shane Warne has set an auction record by becoming the most expensive memorabilia of all time. It went past the likes of Sir Don Bradman's cap and MS Dhoni's bat from 2011 World Cup final.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner had earlier announced to auction his baggy green and donate the auction amount for the relief of those who have been affected by devastating Bushfires in Australia. The bidding war was so crazy that the price of the baggy green crossed $275,000 in just two hours.

With only nine hours left in the auction, the bid has gone way past the winning bid for Sir Don Bradman's cap which was $425,000 in 2003, which was previously cricket's most price memorabilia.

Warne earlier posted a picture of him with the baggy green cap on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message for all the victims and those affected by the Bushfire.

“Some of the images we’re seeing are absolutely horrific. The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all," Warne wrote.

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has lead me to auction of my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my test career (when I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat). I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need,” he further added.